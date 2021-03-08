Labor Dept Warns of Online Fraud

The Kansas Department of Labor is urging everyone to beware of fraudulent social media accounts and websites seeking to scam those seeking unemployment benefits.

According to the agency, there are fraudulent social media accounts and websites impersonating the Kansas Department of Labor. These accounts and websites are not managed by KDOL. Do not click on any links or provide any personal information to these accounts.

If you receive a message or comment from a social media account impersonating the KDOL, report it immediately.

Make sure you are only using www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov when accessing your unemployment benefits account.

How to check if the social media account is not a scam: