Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 51 °

Labor Dept Warns of Online Fraud

Todd PittengerMarch 8, 2021

The Kansas Department of Labor is urging everyone to beware of fraudulent social media accounts and websites seeking to scam those seeking unemployment benefits.

According to the agency, there are fraudulent social media accounts and websites impersonating the Kansas Department of Labor. These accounts and websites are not managed by KDOL.  Do not click on any links or provide any personal information to these accounts.

If you receive a message or comment from a social media account impersonating the KDOL, report it immediately.

Make sure you are only using www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov when accessing your unemployment benefits account.

How to check if the social media account is not a scam:

  • Check the name of the account for any spelling errors or letters replaced by numbers (0 instead of O)
  • Check that the handle is correct (@KansasDOL)
  • Check how many likes and followers the page has. The official KDOL page has over 30 thousand at this time.
  • Check that the correct address listed on the page.
  • Check that the correct email and website are listed on the page.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Hospital Reaccredited for Chest Pai...

The hospital in Salina has been reaccredited for its chest pain treatment. According to Salina Re...

March 8, 2021 Comments

Labor Dept Warns of Online Fraud

Kansas News

March 8, 2021

8 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

COVID-19 Top News

March 8, 2021

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Award...

Sports News

March 8, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Labor Dept Warns of Onlin...
March 8, 2021Comments
CDC Offers Guidance for T...
March 8, 2021Comments
YMCA To Expand Weekend Ho...
March 8, 2021Comments
The Rev. Emil Kapaun was a captain and chaplain in the Army in Korea and taken prisoner in 1950 when his unit was overrun by Chinese soldiers.
Remains of Priest Identif...
March 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices