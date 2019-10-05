La Crosse Fast Start Dooms Knights, 34-6

The LaCrosse Leopards bolted to a 21-0 lead Friday night over Sacred Heart before the Knights were able to restore order. After that opening burst, things settled into a very competitive game with the Leopards outscoring Sacred Heart 14 to 6 over the final three quarters of the game.

LaCrosse Sophmore sensation Colby Stull raced 58 yards on the opening drive to put the Leopards up 6-0 with less than two minutes gone by in the contest.

LaCrosse would then recover an onside kick and would score their second touchdown with exactly 8 minutes left in the opening stanza to go up 14-0 following a 2-point conversion. The TD play was an 18-yard pass from Senior Quarterback (and Homecoming King) Hunter Morgan to Senior Wide Receiver Kaden Depperschmidt.

Morgan would get his second touchdown pass of the first quarter with 1:43 to go in the frame when he connected with another Senior Keldon Day in a play that covered 20 yards.

Sacred Heart got their only score of the contest late in the opening period when Junior Mac Hemmer connected with Senior Tight End Ethan Buckner on a 45 yard TD pass.

After a scoreless second quarter, Day would scamper in from the 9 yard line at the 9:45 mark of the third quarter.

Stull would then add the exclamation mark for the Leopards when he raced virtually untouched right up the gut for a 63 yard TD run.

The Knights fell to 0-5 on the year and will host the 5-0 Smith Center Redmen next week. Meanwhile the 5-0 Leopards will get their toughest test of the year when they play another home game this time against the 4-1 Plainville Cardinals.