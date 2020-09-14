Salina, KS

KWU’s Monson Earns KCAC Defender of Week

KCAC ReleaseSeptember 14, 2020

WICHITA, Kan.— Aidan Brown of McPherson College, Emily Monson of Kansas Wesleyan University, and Breanne Akiu of Sterling College have earned this week’s KCAC Attacker, Defender and Setter of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 7-13 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

 

Attacker of the Week

Aidan Brown – McPherson College 

5-7 | Fr. | OH | Sterling, Ill. 

 

Team Record: Week: 1-0 Overall: 3-2
Opponent Site
W/L
 Score Games
Played		 Kills ERR TA Asst Digs Rec
Err		 Serves Blocks
Team Opp. Aces ERR S A E
Mayville State (N.D.) H W 3-2 5 22 7 55 2 16 1 3 2 0 1 0
Totals: 5 22 7 55 2 16 1 3 2 0 1 0
Averages: 5.00 4.40 1.40 11.00 0.40 3.20 0.20 0.60 0.40 0.00 0.20 0.00
Attack %: 0.273

Brown found her stride against the Mayville State (N.D.) Comets, leading the Bulldogs to a five-set win with a .273 hitting percentage with 22 kills on 56 swings.

 

 

Defender of the Week

Emily Monson – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-5 | So. | OH | Cheney, Kan. 

 

Team Record: Week: 1-1 Overall: 3-3
Opponent Site
W/L
 Score Games
Played		 Kills Asst Digs Pass Serves Blocks
Team Opp. RE TA Ace Err TA S A E
Mayville State (N.D.) H L 2-3 5 0 2 38 0 42 0 1 16 0 0 0
Central Christian (Kan.) A W 3-1 2 0 1 15 0 10 1 0 6 0 0 0
Totals: 7 0 3 53 0 52 1 1 22 0 0 0
Averages: 3.50 0.00 0.43 7.57 0.00 7.43 0.14 0.14 3.14 0.00 0.00 0.00
Service %: 0.955
Reception %: 1.000

Monson continues to anchor Wesleyan’s good back row play so far this season. In a five-set match against Mayville State, she was huge, with 38 digs (7.6/set) and had 42 passes without an error in the match. Against Central Christian, she only played two sets of four, adding another 15 digs and 10 passes without an error, and also had a service ace. For the week, she averaged 7.57 digs per set and had a perfect passing percentage on 52 attempts.

 

 

Setter of the Week

Breanne Akiu – Sterling College

5-5 | Sr. | S | Conway Springs, Kan. 

 

Team Record: Week: 2-0 Overall: 3-1
Opponent Site
W/L
 Score Games
Played		 Kills ERR TA Asst Digs Rec
Err		 Serves Blocks
Team Opp. Aces ERR S A E
Bethel (Kan.) A W 3-1 4 0 0 4 31 11 0 0 1 0 0 0
Central Christian (Kan.) A W 3-0 3 0 0 0 27 11 1 1 0 0 0 0
Totals: 7 0 0 4 58 22 1 1 1 0 0 0
Averages: 3.50 0.00 0.00 0.57 8.29 3.14 0.07 0.14 0.14 0.00 0.00 0.00
Attack %: 0.000

Akiu helped Sterling earn two wins this week, as the Lady Warriors defeated Bethel (3-1) and Central Christian (3-0). In a predominantly 6-2 offense throughout the week, Akiu had a pair of double-doubles with 31 assists and 11 digs against Bethel and 27 assists and 11 digs against Central Christian. She also added a service ace against CCC. For the week, Akiu averaged 8.29 assists and 3.14 digs.

 

Previous Winners:

  • Week 1 (Sept. 7): Ayona Tharps, Ottawa (Attacker) | Emily Monson, Kansas Wesleyan (Defender) | Cortney Hanna, Kansas Wesleyan (Setter)

