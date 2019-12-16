KWU’s Hinz Named KCAC Offensive and Defensive Player of Week

WICHITA, Kan.— Kelcey Hinz of Kansas Wesleayn earned both the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Hinz was selected for her performances from Dec. 9-Dec. 15 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week

Kelcey Hinz – Kansas Wesleyan University