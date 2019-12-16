Salina, KS

Now: 16 °

Currently: Fog

Hi: 16 ° | Lo: 14 °

BREAKING NEWS

KWU’s Hinz Named KCAC Offensive and Defensive Player of Week

KCAC ReleaseDecember 16, 2019

WICHITA, Kan.— Kelcey Hinz of Kansas Wesleayn earned both the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Hinz was selected for her performances from Dec. 9-Dec. 15 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week
Kelcey Hinz – Kansas Wesleyan University
6-1 | So. | F | Whitewater, Kan.
Team Record: Week: 2-0 Overall: 11-3
Opponent Site
W/L
 Score MM:SS Pts Reb Asst Bks Stl Field
Goals		 3pt FG Free
Throws
Team Opp.
St. Mary (Kan.) A W 71-57 30:51 20 6 2 0 0 5-7 0-0 10-10
Southwestern (Kan.) H W 79-62 29:28 23 15 1 8 1 7-14 0-0 9-10
Totals: 43 21 3 8 1 12-21 0-0 19-20
Averages: 21.5 10.5 1.5 4.0 0.5 0.571 0.000 0.950

Hinz dominated the competition this week, helping KWU extend its winning streak to seven games heading into the holiday break. She averaged 21.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. She was phenomenal for the Coyotes, flirting with a triple-double on Saturday against Southwestern with eight blocks. She scored a career high 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in the win. On Wednesday in the win over Saint Mary in Leavenworth, she scored 20 points and pulled down six rebounds. She shot 57.1 percent from the field and was 19-of-20 at the free throw line, and averaged 4.0 blocks on the week.

Previous Winners: 

  • Week One (Oct. 28): Brittany Roberts, McPherson (Offensive) | Abby Schmidt, Bethel (Defensive)
  • Week Two (Nov. 4): Kylah Comley, Sterling (Offensive) | Abby Schmidt, Bethel (Defensive)
  • Week Three (Nov. 11): Haleigh Bradford, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Claren McCormick, Southwestern (Defensive)
  • Week Four (Nov. 18): Paige Bunn, Avila (Offensive) | Danielle Holt, McPherson (Defensive)
  • Week Five (Nov. 25): Kylah Comley, Sterling (Offensive) | Naria Hall, Friends (Defensive)
  • Week Six (Dec. 2): Kylah Comley, Sterling (Offensive) | Claren McCormick, Southwestern (Defensive)
  • Week Seven (Dec. 9): Brittany Roberts, McPherson (Offensive) | Patriece Dodson, Friends (Defensive)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU Men Hold Off Southwestern

December 15, 2019 8:49 am

KWU Women Pummel SW to Push Win Streak to Sev...

 8:46 am

KWU Men End Skid, Top Spires 75-60

December 12, 2019 1:59 am

KWU Women Top Spires 71-57 for 6th Straight W...

 1:56 am


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Pit Bull Ban to Continue

Salina's ban of pit bull dogs will remain in effect. Salina City Commissioners voted 3 - 2 to not...

December 16, 2019 Comments

KWU’s Hinz Named KCAC Offensi...

Sports News

December 16, 2019

City to Enter Into Contract For Bas...

Top News

December 16, 2019

Kansas Ascends to No. 1 in Both Pol...

Sports News

December 16, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Big Changes to UnitedR...
December 16, 2019Comments
Officer Concussed, Salina...
December 16, 2019Comments
No Injuries after Sunday ...
December 16, 2019Comments
Group Seeks Historical St...
December 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH