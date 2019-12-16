KWU’s Hinz Named KCAC Offensive and Defensive Player of Week

WICHITA, Kan.— Kelcey Hinz of Kansas Wesleayn earned both the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Hinz was selected for her performances from Dec. 9-Dec. 15 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
|Opponent
|Site
|
W/L
|Score
|MM:SS
|Pts
|Reb
|Asst
|Bks
|Stl
|Field
Goals
|3pt FG
|Free
Throws
|Team Opp.
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|A
|W
|71-57
|30:51
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|5-7
|0-0
|10-10
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|H
|W
|79-62
|29:28
|23
|15
|1
|8
|1
|7-14
|0-0
|9-10
|Totals:
|43
|21
|3
|8
|1
|12-21
|0-0
|19-20
|Averages:
|21.5
|10.5
|1.5
|4.0
|0.5
|0.571
|0.000
|0.950
Hinz dominated the competition this week, helping KWU extend its winning streak to seven games heading into the holiday break. She averaged 21.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. She was phenomenal for the Coyotes, flirting with a triple-double on Saturday against Southwestern with eight blocks. She scored a career high 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in the win. On Wednesday in the win over Saint Mary in Leavenworth, she scored 20 points and pulled down six rebounds. She shot 57.1 percent from the field and was 19-of-20 at the free throw line, and averaged 4.0 blocks on the week.
Previous Winners:
- Week One (Oct. 28): Brittany Roberts, McPherson (Offensive) | Abby Schmidt, Bethel (Defensive)
- Week Two (Nov. 4): Kylah Comley, Sterling (Offensive) | Abby Schmidt, Bethel (Defensive)
- Week Three (Nov. 11): Haleigh Bradford, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Claren McCormick, Southwestern (Defensive)
- Week Four (Nov. 18): Paige Bunn, Avila (Offensive) | Danielle Holt, McPherson (Defensive)
- Week Five (Nov. 25): Kylah Comley, Sterling (Offensive) | Naria Hall, Friends (Defensive)
- Week Six (Dec. 2): Kylah Comley, Sterling (Offensive) | Claren McCormick, Southwestern (Defensive)
- Week Seven (Dec. 9): Brittany Roberts, McPherson (Offensive) | Patriece Dodson, Friends (Defensive)