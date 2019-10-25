Salina, KS

KWU’s Heinen, Bethany’s Mueller Make KCAC Preseason Team

KCAC ReleaseOctober 25, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2019-20 KCAC Preseason Women’s Basketball Team is highlighted by nine returning All-Conference Selections from the 2018-19 season. The team includes three first team, two second team, two third team, and three honorable mention selections. All student-athletes were selected to the team by a vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.

Returning for her junior season is KCAC Player of the Year and NAIA Second Team All-American, Kylah Comley. The Sterling, Kan. native led the Warriors to 2the 019 NAIA Division II National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa for the first time since 2012. Comley led the team in points (16.00) and assists (4.52), while also ranking 16th nationally in total assists (149), 19th in free throw percentage (0.842), 22nd in assists per game, and 31st in total scoring (528).

2018-19 KCAC Defensive Player of the Year, Abby Schmidt returns for her junior season with the Threshers. The Newton, Kan. native led Bethel College in points per game (14.60), rebounds (11.00), and blocks (2.17). Schmidt finished her sophomore season ranked third nationally in offensive rebounds per game (4.833), sixth in total rebounds per game (11.000), seventh in blocks per game and total rebounds (330), and eighth in total blocks (65).

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2018-19 performers were nominated for preseason honors. The team (listed below) is made up of five seniors, four juniors, and one sophomore.

2019-20 KCAC Preseason Women’s Basketball Team

 

Name Class Position School Hometown
Kylah Comley*@ Jr. G Sterling College Sterling, Kan.
Abby Schmidt*D Jr. C Bethel College Newton, Kan.
Paige Bunn* Sr. F Avila University Independence, Mo.
Kelsi Mueller~ Sr. G Bethany College Hugoton, Kan.
Courtney Heinen^ Sr. G Kansas Wesleyan University Axtell, Kan.
Alexis Theus~ Jr. F Sterling College Kempner, Texas
Brittany Roberts^ Jr. F McPherson College Mansfield, Texas
Taylor Faulkner+ Sr. G Avila University Buffalo, Mo.
Hannah Nealis+ Sr. G Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jenks, Okla.
Mariah Grizzle^ So. F Ottawa University DeSoto, Kan.
         
         
* = 2018-19 KCAC First Team        
~ = 2018-19 KCAC Second Team         
+ = 2018-19 KCAC Third Team        
^ = 2018-19 KCAC Honorable Mention         
@= 2018-19 KCAC Player of the Year        
D = 2018-19 KCAC Defensive Player of the Year        

