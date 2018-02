KWU’s Gandy Earns KCAC Defensive Player of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2017-18 men’s basketball All-Conference awards. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head men’s basketball coaches.

The Moundbuilders of Southwestern College are the regular season champions, ending the season with a 17-5 conference record and ranked No. 12 in the most recent NAIA Division-II Poll. KCAC men’s basketball coaches named Matt O’Brien of Southwestern, Coach of the Year.

Jordan Murdock of Friends University earns Player of the Year honors, while KJ Malveau of Oklahoma Wesleyan University was awarded Newcomer of the Year. Terell Gandy of Kansas Wesleyan University earned Defensive Player of the Year, and Jamiah Windom-Haynes of Sterling College was named Freshman of the Year.

The following athletes were selected by conference men’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, and Freshman Team.

Statistical information on the 2017-18 men’s basketball season can be found here.

All-KCAC First Team

Jordan Murdock (U)@^ Friends Jr. G Wichita, Kan.

Cameron Hunt (U)*~ Southwestern Jr. G Duncanville, Texas

Julian Winton (U)*~ Tabor Sr. G Kansas City, Mo.

KJ Malveau (U)# Oklahoma Wesleyan Jr. G Fort Worth, Texas

Demetrius Cady (U) Saint Mary Sr. G Minneapolis, Minn.

All-KCAC Second Team

Aaron Bachura(U) McPherson Sr. G Council Grove, Kan.

Isaak Rowe~(U) Oklahoma Wesleyan Jr. G Mansfield, Texas

DJ Wallace~+(U) Southwestern Sr. G Duncanville, Texas

Isaiah Palmer Ottawa Jr. F Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tyler Larkin~ Bethany Jr. G Aurora, Colo.

All-KCAC Third Team

Josh Wilchcombe Oklahoma Wesleyan Jr. F Elmont, N.Y.

Michael Johnson York Sr. G/F Orlando, Fla.

Jamiah Windom-Haynes (U) Sterling Fr. F Kyle, Texas

Terell Gandy Kansas Wesleyan Sr. G Junction City, Kan.

Titus Rice~+ Ottawa Sr. G Colorado Springs, Colo.

Honorable Mention

Brett Marsh Saint Mary Sr. F Knob Knoster, Mo.

Hollis Mitchell Ottawa Sr. G Tulsa, Okla.

LaJuan Hardy Southwestern So. G Houston, Texas

Chase Banister Bethel Sr. G Douglass, Kan.

Elbert Lawrence Oklahoma Wesleyan Jr. G Dallas, Texas

Breiman Alexander~^ Oklahoma Wesleyan Jr. G Oklahoma City, Okla.

Tasmania Jones Ottawa Jr. F Parkin, Ark.

Patrick Burnett York Jr. G/F Erie, Pa.

Jacob Horsch Southwestern Sr. G Wichita, Kan.

Teyvon Lundy Saint Mary So. G New Orleans, La.

Chris Smith York Jr. G Dallas, Texas

Trevor Lenear York Sr. G Bellevue, Neb.

Jamon Fulton Kansas Wesleyan Sr. G Topeka, Kan.

Frederick Watts, Jr. McPherson Fr. F Houston, Texas

Deshun Patterson Tabor Sr. G Minneapolis, Minn.

All-KCAC Defensive Team

Terell Gandy D Kansas Wesleyan Sr. G Junction City, Kan.

Brent Smith Southwestern Jr. F Goddard, Kan.

Josh Wilchcombe Oklahoma Wesleyan Jr. F Elmont, N.Y.

Tyler Larkin Bethany Jr. G Aurora, Colo.

Alan Urrutia Tabor Sr. G Valdosta, Ga.

All-KCAC Freshman Team

Jamiah Windom-Haynes F Sterling Fr. F Kyle, Texas

Frederick Watts, Jr. McPherson Fr. F Houston, Texas

Isiah Saenz Bethany Fr. G San Antonio, Texas

Darius Hammond Kansas Wesleyan Fr. G Dallas, Texas

Kody Crosby Sterling Fr. F Great Bend, Kan.

(U) = Unanimous Selection

@= Selected “Player of the Year.”

# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”

F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”

D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”

* = 2016-17 All-KCAC First Team

^ = 2016-17 All-KCAC Second Team

+ = 2016-17 All-KCAC Third Team

~ = 2017-18 All-KCAC Preseason Team