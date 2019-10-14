KWU’s Feauto Earns 2nd KCAC Player of Week Honor

WICHITA, Kan. – Johnny Feauto of (2) Kansas Wesleyan University, Eric Singleton of Avila University, and Preston Patten of Sterling College have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Oct. 12 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Johnny Feauto – (2) Kansas Wesleyan University

6-0 | 186 lbs. | Sr. | QB | Boulder, Colo.

Opponent: St. Mary (Kan.)(0-6)

Score: 90-0 Result: W Site: H

Pass Comp: 19

Pass Attempts: 26

Interceptions: 1

Pass Yards: 397

Pass TDss: 6

Rush Attempts: 7

Rush Yards: 35

In 2 and a half quarters, Feauto was absolutely amazing. He was 19 of 26 passing for 397 yards and 6 TDs and added 7 carries for 35 yards as he totaled 432 yards of total offense in the game for the Coyotes. He came out halfway through the third quarter. In the game, Kansas Wesleyan set two new KCAC records for points in a game (90) and total offense (792).

Defensive Player of the Week

Eric Singleton – Avila University

6-0 | 195 lbs. | Jr. | DB | Pearland, Texas

Opponent: Ottawa (Kan.)(1-5)

Score: 40-28 Result: W Site: A

Solo Tackles: 8

Assist Tackles: 4

Interceptions: 1

Pass Break Ups: 2

Singleton anchored an Avila defense that came up with several huge stops on Ottawa drives, forcing three turnover-on-downs, an interception, a fumble and four three-and-outs.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Preston Patten – Sterling College

6-4 | 185 lbs. | Jr. | P | Augusta, Kan.

Opponent: Friends (Kan.)(1-5)

Score: 22-0 Result: W Site: H

Punting Statistics

Punts – # of Punts: 10 Total Yards: 416 Long: 77

Punt Returns – # of Returns: 10 Total Yards: 416 Long: 77 # of TDs: 0

Patten had a strong day for the Warriors in their 22-0 victory over Friends. The junior punter had a total of 10 punts in a windy game, for a total of 416 yards. His best punt of the day was a long of 77 yards that pinned the Falcons at their own 3-yard line, resulting in a sack/safety for the Warrior defense on the following play to give Sterling a 22-0 lead in the second half. Patten ranks No. 21 in the NAIA in Punt Yards per Attempt (38.500).

Previous Winners:

Week One (Sept. 9): Connor Kaegi, Ottawa (Offensive) | Kwame Sexton, Sterling (Defensive) | Tanner Galliart, Bethel (Special Teams)

Week Two (Sept. 16): Johnny Feauto, Kansas Wesleyan (Offensive) | Grant Torgerson, Southwestern (Defensive) | Trey Palmer, Bethel (Special Teams)

Week Three (Sept. 23): Cedrick Phillips, Sterling (Offensive) | Jeremiah Pharms, Friends (Defensive) | Joe Chiavetta, Tabor (Special Teams)

Week Four (Sept. 30): Chantz Scurry, Bethel (Offensive) | Nikolas Furlow, Avila (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)

Week Five (Oct. 7): Rodney Molette, Bethany (Offensive) | Nicholas McGrew, Sterling (Defensive) | Christian Hopkins, Avila (Special Teams)