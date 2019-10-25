Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 30 °

KWU’s Brooks, Bethany’s Duncan Make KCAC Preseason Squad

KCAC ReleaseOctober 25, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2019-20 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team is highlighted by nine returning All-Conference Selections from the 2018-19 season. The team includes three second team, four third team, and two honorable mention selections. All 10 student-athletes were selected to the team by a vote of the KCAC Head Men’s Basketball Coaches.

Jaylon Scott, last year’s KCAC Freshman of the Year, led the KCAC in rebounds per game (10.27), and steals per game (1.97), while also leading the Threshers in points per game (12.90) and blocks per game (1.07). Scott finished his freshman season ranking sixth in NAIA DII in defensive rebounds per game (7.600), eighth in total rebounds per game (10.267), ninth in total rebounds (308), 15th in total steals (59), and 16th in steals per game (1.967).

2018-19 KCAC Newcomer of the Year, James Brooks returns for his senior season in a Coyote uniform. The Frontenac, Kan. native finished his junior campaign as the team’s leading scorer (16.28), while also ranking 13th in NAIA DII in three-point field goals made per game (3.241), and 17th in total three-point field goals made (94).

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2018-19 performers were nominated for preseason honors. The team (listed below) is made up of eight seniors, one junior, and one sophomore.

2019-20 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team

 

Name Class Height Position School Hometown
James Conley~ Sr. 6-3 G Friends University Derby, Kan.
Lavaris Duncan~ Jr. 6-8 F Bethany College Converse, Texas
Shandon Boone+ Sr. 5-10 G Avila University Alton, Ill.
James Brooks~# Sr. 6-2 G Kansas Wesleyan University Frontenac, Kan.
Jaylon Scott+F So. 6-5 G Bethel College Allen, Texas
Lance Tipton^ Sr. 6-5 F Oklahoma Wesleyan University Midlothian, Texas
Brooks Haddock So. 6-2 G Oklahoma Wesleyan University Muskogee, Okla.
Raylon Howard+ Sr. 6-5 G University of Saint Mary Fort Worth, Texas
Andrew Hamm+ Sr. 6-3 G Southwestern College Alief, Texas
JaMiah Windom-Hayes^ Jr. 6-5 F Sterling College Kyle, Texas
           
           
~ = 2018-19 KCAC Second Team           
+ = 2018-19 KCAC Third Team          
^ = 2018-19 KCAC Honorable Mention          
# = 2018-19 KCAC Newcomer of the Year          
F = 2018-19 KCAC Freshman of the Year    

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU’s Heinen, Bethany’s Mueller M...

October 25, 2019 2:15 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/21

October 22, 2019 8:44 am

Feauto and Herrera earn KCAC Football weekly ...

October 21, 2019 3:46 pm

Feauto Wills No. 2 KWU to Road Win, 45-21

October 19, 2019 10:52 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU’s Brooks, Bethany’s...

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2019-20 KCAC Preseason Men's Basketball Team is highlighted by nine returning ...

October 25, 2019 Comments

KWU’s Heinen, Bethany’s...

Sports News

October 25, 2019

1 Vision Aviation Soars in to Salin...

Top News

October 25, 2019

New ‘Kansas Driver’s Pr...

Kansas News

October 25, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New ‘Kansas Driver&...
October 25, 2019Comments
TV and Tools Stolen
October 25, 2019Comments
Water At Salina Parks Rem...
October 25, 2019Comments
Police Ready for Cops and...
October 25, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH