KWU’s Brooks, Bethany’s Duncan Make KCAC Preseason Squad

WICHITA, Kan. – The 2019-20 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team is highlighted by nine returning All-Conference Selections from the 2018-19 season. The team includes three second team, four third team, and two honorable mention selections. All 10 student-athletes were selected to the team by a vote of the KCAC Head Men’s Basketball Coaches.

Jaylon Scott, last year’s KCAC Freshman of the Year, led the KCAC in rebounds per game (10.27), and steals per game (1.97), while also leading the Threshers in points per game (12.90) and blocks per game (1.07). Scott finished his freshman season ranking sixth in NAIA DII in defensive rebounds per game (7.600), eighth in total rebounds per game (10.267), ninth in total rebounds (308), 15th in total steals (59), and 16th in steals per game (1.967).

2018-19 KCAC Newcomer of the Year, James Brooks returns for his senior season in a Coyote uniform. The Frontenac, Kan. native finished his junior campaign as the team’s leading scorer (16.28), while also ranking 13th in NAIA DII in three-point field goals made per game (3.241), and 17th in total three-point field goals made (94).

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2018-19 performers were nominated for preseason honors. The team (listed below) is made up of eight seniors, one junior, and one sophomore.

2019-20 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team