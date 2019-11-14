KWU’s Bradford Earns KCAC Women’s Basketball Weekly Award

WICHITA, Kan. – Haleigh Bradford of Kansas Wesleyan University, and Claren McCormick of Southwestern College have earned the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Tuesday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Nov. 4-10 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
Team Record: Week: 2-0 Overall: 3-1
|Opponent
|Site
|
W/L
|Score
|MM:SS
|Pts
|Reb
|Asst
|Bks
|Stl
|Field
Goals
|3pt FG
|Free
Throws
|Team Opp.
|Bellevue (Neb.) #RV
|A
|W
|69-61
|25:37
|19
|4
|3
|0
|3
|6-13
|4-7
|3-4
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) #RV
|H
|W
|84-77
|25:42
|19
|1
|3
|0
|3
|6-14
|2-6
|5-6
|Totals:
|38
|5
|6
|0
|6
|12-27
|6-13
|8-10
|Averages:
|19.0
|2.5
|3.0
|0.0
|3.0
|0.444
|0.462
|0.800
Bradford had two outstanding games for the Coyotes as KWU won on the road at Bellevue and then beat Embry-Riddle at home, both teams receiving votes in the NAIA poll. In both games she had 19 points, averaging 19 for the week while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. She also shot 46.2 from 3-point range. She also averaged 3 assists and 3 steals per game on the week.