Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 28 °

KWU’s Bradford Earns KCAC Women’s Basketball Weekly Award

KCAC ReleaseNovember 14, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. – Haleigh Bradford of Kansas Wesleyan University, and Claren McCormick of Southwestern College have earned the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Tuesday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Nov. 4-10 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

 

Offensive Player of the Week
Haleigh Bradford – Kansas Wesleyan University
5-7 | Sr. | G | Schertz, Texas

Team Record: Week: 2-0 Overall: 3-1

Opponent Site
W/L
 Score MM:SS Pts Reb Asst Bks Stl Field
Goals		 3pt FG Free
Throws
Team Opp.
Bellevue (Neb.) #RV A W 69-61 25:37 19 4 3 0 3 6-13 4-7 3-4
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) #RV H W 84-77 25:42 19 1 3 0 3 6-14 2-6 5-6
Totals: 38 5 6 0 6 12-27 6-13 8-10
Averages: 19.0 2.5 3.0 0.0 3.0 0.444 0.462 0.800

Bradford had two outstanding games for the Coyotes as KWU won on the road at Bellevue and then beat Embry-Riddle at home, both teams receiving votes in the NAIA poll. In both games she had 19 points, averaging 19 for the week while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. She also shot 46.2 from 3-point range. She also averaged 3 assists and 3 steals per game on the week.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU WBB Blasts Haskell 79-54 in Final Non-Con...

November 13, 2019 8:36 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/11

November 12, 2019 9:32 am

Denson, Bradford, and Caraway Earn KCAC FB We...

November 11, 2019 9:36 pm

No. 3 KWU Repeats as KCAC Champions with Win ...

November 9, 2019 9:54 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU’s Bradford Earns KCAC Wom...

WICHITA, Kan. - Haleigh Bradford of Kansas Wesleyan University, and Claren McCormick of Southweste...

November 14, 2019 Comments

K-State Uses Big Second Half to Pul...

Sports News

November 14, 2019

KSU Poly Students Earn Awards in Re...

Top News

November 14, 2019

“The Office” Musical Pa...

Kansas News

November 14, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“The Office” ...
November 14, 2019Comments
Kansas Joins Gun Violence...
November 14, 2019Comments
Bennington Woman Wins $3,...
November 13, 2019Comments
Fire at Salina Church
November 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH