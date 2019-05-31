KWU’s Bissell Highlights 2019 Kansas Sports HOF Class

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) has announced the members of the Class of 2019 who will be inducted on Sunday, October 6th at the Kansas Star Casino.

The KSHOF is also proud to announce the Kansas Star Casino as the host and title sponsor for the 2019 KSHOF Induction Ceremony on October 6. This is the second year the Kansas Star Casino has been the title sponsor and is the first year of hosting the event.

Jeff Babinski, Vice President and General Manager of the Kansas Star Casino said, “We are pleased to once again help honor the outstanding achievements by Kansas athletes and coaches in this year’s class, both in the world of sports and in the local community. We’re very excited to host the banquet at Kansas Star Casino and can’t wait to meet all the inductees, it will be an exciting day. We look forward to the continued success of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in preserving the unique and rich history of our state’s greatest contributors.”

The KSHOF Class of 2019 consists of 13 members, including: two-time NCAA swimming champion and seventeen-time All-American at the University of Kansas, Tammy Thomas Ammons; four-time Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference football coach of the year and long-time athletic administrator at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Gene Bissell; Washburn University head basketball coach with 800+ career wins, including the 1987 NAIA National title, Bob Chipman; 2003 consensus All-American in basketball at the University of Kansas and fourteen year NBA veteran, Nick Collison; 2003 first-team All-American and Big 12 Volleyball Player of the Year at Kansas State University, Lauren Goehring Cost; two-time All-American basketball selection at the University of Arkansas and eleven year NBA veteran, Scott Hastings, from Independence; three-time Missouri Valley Conference basketball selection from Wichita State University and seven year ABA veteran, Warren Jabali; two-time All-American basketball selection at Washburn University and member of the 1987 NAIA National Championship team, Tom Meier, from Topeka; two-time All-American baseball selection at Wichita State University and twelve year MLB veteran, Mike Pelfrey, from Wichita; two-time Missouri Valley Conference baseball selection at Wichita State University and nine year MLB veteran, Nate Robertson, from Maize; high school track champion and member of UCLA’s 1964 NCAA basketball championship team, Fred Slaughter, from Topeka; eleven year head coach of the Wichita Wings indoor soccer team and Tournament Director of the Wichita Open professional golf tournament, Roy Turner; 2005 Atlantic Coast Conference football selection at Florida State University and nine year NFL veteran, Kamerion Wimbley, from Wichita. Gene Bissell, Warren Jabali, and Fred Slaughter, will be honored posthumously.

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Kansas Star Casino, located at 777 Casino Drive, Mulvane, KS, 67110. The 13 member class raises the total number of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees to 297. The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is in its 58th year of operation and is located at the Wichita Boathouse.

The 2019 Induction weekend will continue the following day as the KSHOF Golf Classic tees off on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Terradyne Country Club in Andover. Several members of the Class of 2019 will be on hand at the KSHOF Golf Classic. Teams and sponsors interested in participating in the event can contact Jordan Poland at 316-262-2038 for more information.

Online sales for 2019 Induction Ceremony tickets go live Thursday, August 1, 2019, at www.kshof.org. For ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities, please call 316-262-2038.

TAMMY THOMAS AMMONS – Lawton (OK) H.S., 1979 / University of Kansas, 1983

Two-time NCAA swimming National Champion at KU; 1983 50m free and the 1983 100m free champion. Seventeen-time All-American selection; five in 1980, three in 1981, three in 1982, and six in 1983. KU’s first swimmer to earn All-America honors fourstraight years. Twelve Big Eight Conference titles. Named the 1983 Co-Big Eight Athlete of the Year. Set American record in the 100

free and the 50 free as a senior. Helped lead KU to seventh place NCAA team finish in 1983. As of 2017, still holds KU school records in 100 free and 50 free set in 1983. Competed in the U.S. Nationals, U.S. Long Course Championships, the World University Games and the World Games. Inducted to the KU Booth Hall of Athletics.

GENE BISSELL – North Royalton (OH) H.S., 1943 / Heidelberg College, 1948 – Contributor

Competed in football, basketball and baseball at Heidelberg College. Began coaching career at Kansas Wesleyan as assistant in 1950. Head coach and Athletic Director at Kansas Wesleyan from 1952 to 1978. Four-time KCAC Coach of the Year. Won four KCAC championships in football. Career coaching record at KWU was 116-118-7. Coached track, tennis, golf and assisted in basketball during portions of his career. Taught classes for 44 years. Inducted to the North Royalton High School Hall of Fame in 1984, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame in 1986, the Heidelberg College Hall of Fame in 1989, and the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1991. Namesake of Bissell Field at KWU in 1994.

BOB CHIPMAN – Flint Northwestern (MI) H.S., 1969 / Kansas State University, 1973 – Coach

Played basketball at Mott Junior College before earning two letters in basketball at K-State playing for KSHOF inductee Jack Hartman. Helped lead the Wildcats to two Elite Eight appearances in 1972 and 1973. Served as assistant coach at Washburn for three seasons before becoming head coach in 1979. Led Ichabods for thirty-eight years with a career of 808-352. One of only twenty-five coaches in college basketball history with over 800 wins. Led Washburn to 1987 NAIA National Title and NCAA Division II runner-up in 2001. Three-time MIAA Coach of the Year. Coached 23 All-Americans at Washburn. Inductee of the Washburn Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004 and namesake of Bob Chipman Court at Washburn University.

NICK COLLISON – Iowa Falls (IA) H.S., 1999 / University of Kansas, 2003

McDonald’s All-American selection in high school. Four-year letterman at the University of Kansas. Consensus All-American selection in 2003. Two-time Big 12 Conference selection. Named the 2003 NABC National Player of the Year and the 2003 Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year. Ended KU career as Big 12 Conference career leader in scoring and rebounds. Led Jayhawks to two Final Four appearances in 2002 and 2003. Drafted in the first round of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics. Played fourteen NBA seasons with the Supersonics and Oklahoma City Thunder. Averaged 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in 910 professional games. Jersey retired by KU in 2003 and jersey retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

LAUREN GOEHRING COST – Fossil Ridge (TX) H.S., 2000 / Kansas State University, 2004

First-team All-American volleyball selection at K-State and was named Big XII Player of the Year 2003; only player in school history to achieve either milestone. Remains in top ten in school history in career kills with 1,212, career hitting percentage at .354, and career block assists with 380. Had two triple-triple (100+ kills, digs, and blocks) seasons in 2001 and 2003. Two-time All-Big XII first-team performer. Led 2003 K-State team to Big XII Conference title and a Sweet Sixteen berth in the NCAA tournament. Three-time Academic All-Big XII selection. Inductee of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

SCOTT HASTINGS – Independence H.S., 1978 / University of Arkansas, 1982

All-state basketball selection while leading Independence High School to state championship in 1978. Topeak Capital Journal high school Player of the Year in 1978. Four-year letterman at the University of Arkansas playing for KSHOF inductee Eddie Sutton. Finished Arkansas career second in school history in scoring with 1,779 points and third in rebounds with 680. Two-time All-American selection in 1981 and 1982. Three-time All-Southwest Conference selection. Drafted by the New York Knicks in second round of the 1982 NBA Draft. Played eleven NBA seasons, averaging 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 578 professional games. Won NBA Championship with Detroit in 1990. Inductee of the University of Arkansas Hall of Honor in 2005 and the state of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

WARREN JABALI – Kansas City (MO) Central H.S., 1964 / Wichita State University, 1968

Known as Warren Armstrong during time at Wichita State. Three-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference basketball player at Wichita State. Averaged a double-double in points and rebounds as a sophomore and senior. Left WSU as school’s all-time leader in assists, was second in rebounds, and fourth in scoring. Played seven seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA). Four-time ABA All-Star while averaging 17.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds for his professional career. ABA Rookie of the Year in 1969. Inductee of the Shocker Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985 and namesake of Kansas City (MO) Central High School gym.

TOM MEIER – Topeka Hayden H.S., 1983 / Washburn University, 1987

Two-time first team All-State in basketball in high school at Topeka Hayden, where he led team to back-to-back state titles. First Kansas high school player to be named “Mr. Kansas Basketball.” Two-time All-American selection at Washburn, including NAIA First Team All-America in 1987. Led the Ichabods to NAIA National Championship in 1987. One of only two Washburn players to score 2,000 points and record 1,000 rebounds in his career. Inducted to the Washburn Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997.

MIKE PELFREY – Wichita Heights H.S., 2002 / Wichita State University, 2005

Helped lead Wichita Heights to state runner up in baseball in 2001. Three-year letterman at pitcher for Wichita State. Two-time All-American selection in 2004 and 2005; Freshman All-American selection in 2003. Two-time Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Pitcher of the Year; MVC Freshman of the Year in 2003. Three-time first-team All-MVC selection; Academic All-MVC in 2004. Finished collegiate career with school mark for ERA at 2.18 and second in strikeouts with 366. Combined record of 33-7 at Wichita State. Drafted in the first round by the New York Mets in the 2005 MLB Draft. Played twelve professional seasons with the Mets, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and the Chicago White Sox. Career record of 68-103 with 4.68 ERA with 838 strikeouts in 275 career games. Named to the MVC All-Centennial Team in 2007. Inductee to the Shocker Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, and the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

NATE ROBERTSON – Maize H.S., 1995 / Wichita State University, 1999

Set state record for career ERA at Maize with 0.79. Helped lead Eagles to baseball state runner-up finish in 1993. Named Kansas High School Player of the Year in 1995. Won three NBC Tournaments; two with the El Dorado Broncos in 1996 and 1998 and one with the Kansas Stars in 2017. Three-year letterman as a pitcher for Wichita State. Two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) selection. Had two undefeated seasons at Wichita State. Drafted in the fifth round of the 1999 MLB Draft by the Florida Marlins. Played nine professional seasons with the Marlins, Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Phillies. Career record of 55-77 with 5.01 ERA with 775 strikeouts in 223 career games. Part owner of the Wichita Wingnuts team of the American Association beginning in 2008. Inductee to the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

FRED SLAUGHTER – Topeka H.S., 1960 / University of California-Los Angeles, 1964

State champion in track in 100 meter in 1959 at Topeka High. Three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track, in high school. Led Trojans to state runner-up finish in basketball in 1958. Three-year letterman in basketball at UCLA under coach John Wooden. Won team Freshman MVP in 1961. Ended collegiate career second in school history in rebounds with 791. Averaged 8.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game during college career. Member of UCLA’s first National Championship team under John Wooden in 1964, leading the Bruins to a perfect 30-0 record. Served as Class President at UCLA during senior year. Worked as a professional sports agent following playing career. Inductee to the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004, Topeka-Shawnee County Sports Council Hall of Fame in 2008, and the Topeka High School Hall of Fame in 2015.

ROY TURNER – Maghull Secondary School (Liverpool, UK), 1960 – Coach

Professional soccer player for the Philadelphia Spartans, Toronto Falcons, Cleveland Stokers, and Dallas Tornado from 1967 to 1978. Member of 1973 U.S. National Team as player. Head coach for eleven seasons for the Wichita Wings from 1979 to 1986 and from 1990 to 1994. Won 1981 Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL) Western Division Championship. Won 254 career games. Made the MISL/National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) playoffs in ten of eleven seasons. Coached Wings to four MISL semi-final playoff appearances. Coached 45 players who played for national teams; coached thirteen English Premier League players in Wichita. Served as head coach on two MISL All-Star teams. Also served stints as Wings General Manager and President. Coached soccer at Wichita Independent School following career with Wings. Tournament Director of the Wichita Open golf tournament since 1999.

KAMERION WIMBLEY – Wichita Northwest H.S., 2001 / Florida State University, 2006

High school football All-American at Wichita Northwest. Played in 2002 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Four-year letterman at Florida State. Earned All-ACC honors as a senior despite injury shortened season. Drafted as the thirteenth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Played nine NFL seasons with the Browns, Oakland Raiders, and Tennessee Titans. Career totals: 322 tackles, 120 assists, 53.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Recorded 11 sacks with 44 tackles as a rookie in 2006.