KWU Women’s Soccer upsets No. 17 Baker 3-2

BALDWIN CITY – The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team rebounded in a huge way after last week’s season opener against USAO. The Coyotes used an own goal and goals by two others to come away with a huge upset win over No. 17 ranked Baker 3-2 on Sunday night at Liston Stadium.

The Coyotes have now won two straight over the nationally-ranked Wildcats, winning 2-0 on March 24 in Salina, when Baker was ranked No. 15, and tonight’s win. KWU is 5-1-1 all-time against Baker.

“You have to give all the credit to the players,” KWU head coach Henrik Sohn said. “The way we fought back today (from Tuesday’s loss) was impressive. Everyone worked for the person next to them.”

Goals came from three different sources, the first being an own goal on a KWU corner kick.

Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) placed the corner near the far post looking for a teammate, but a Baker defender trying to clear the service knocked it back into her own goal in the 11th minute, giving the Coyotes the 1-0 lead.

Baker tied it up in the 22nd minute, and the score would hold until the half.

The Wildcats took the lead briefly in the 58th minute on a goal on a breakaway, but the Coyotes quickly responded. It only took 30 seconds after the Baker tally for the Coyotes to find the net again.

Crystal Marquez (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) played a ball into the box that was knocked away by a Baker defender, but right to the waiting feet of Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.), who promptly fired off a shot from 20 yards out into the net for the equalizer.

The Coyotes got the game winner five minutes later. Viviana Ramirez (SR/Whittier, Calif.) had possession along the left sideline and sent a ball into the box that sailed over the keeper’s head and into goal inside the far post giving Wesleyan the lead.

“I am especially happy that we had different players score the goals today,” Sohn said. “It makes us unpredictable.”

The Coyotes had some late chances for an insurance goal but could not capitalize.

Shots were at a premium for both teams as Baker outshot KWU 6-5 for the match. Deaver had three to lead the Coyotes. Allison Blumenthal (SO/Temecula, Calif.) got the win for Wesleyan in goal, playing the second half. Starter Daisy Bingham (SR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) had three saves, Blumenthal one.

“We know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but beating the 17th-ranked in the nation is a great feeling,” Sohn said. “The coaching staff and the team are very proud tonight.”

The challenging non-conference slate for Wesleyan continues on Saturday. KWU hosts Doane at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.