KWU women’s Soccer stumbles against Hastings

Moments after a 2-0 loss to Hastings, Henrik Sohn was determined to not let one bad outing get a foothold and cause more trouble for his Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer team.

The setback at Graves Family Sports Complex on Wednesday night dropped the Coyotes to 2-2 on the season.

“I’m physically sick right now,” Sohn said. “I can’t stand losing, I’m physically ill. But there’s no time to hang our heads, we have to move on, we have another opportunity on Saturday (against Midland at Fremont, Neb.). As much as this hurts, and it should, we have to remember this.

“We didn’t play up to our potential because I believe this team is very talented and has a lot more potential than what we showed today.”

The Coyotes outshot Hastings 8-7 but six of their shots came in the first half and scoring opportunities weren’t plentiful the final 45 minutes. Four of the Coyotes’ shots were on goal while five of Hastings’ attempts were on goal.

Sohn said the process of fixing the problems begins Thursday.

“I told them we need to make some adjustments and I will have the adjustments ready tomorrow and everyone needs to buy into the adjustments,” he said. “We were dominating the first 20 minutes; they had a good mindset. The problem is it just happens but we need to make sure this is the last loss of the season. That is the goal.”

After the Midland match KWU opens Kansas Conference play against preseason favorite and No. 10-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan on September 18 in Bartlesville, Okla.

Hastings (3-1) scored on a goal by Jacqueline Gilbert in the 17th minute and Kailee Lunzer tallied the second in the 54th minute.

Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) had a team-high three shots, one on goal, for the Coyotes. Goalkeepers Daisy Bingham (SR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) and Allison Blumenthal (SO/Temecula, Calif.) each played a half – Bingham recording three saves.

“Be upset tonight and tomorrow we’ll know what we did wrong, make the adjustments and move forward,” Sohn said. “We will be fine for conference. I promise we’ll be ready and firing on all cylinders.”