KWU Women’s Soccer Picked to Repeat as KCAC Champions in 2019

Kansas Wesleyan is favored to defend its Kansas Conference women’s soccer title this fall.

Despite a mid-summer coaching change, the Coyotes received 144 points and 11 of 13 first-place votes in voting by conference coaches.

KWU returns several top players from last year’s conference championship team that posted an 11-0-1 record and was 17-3-2 overall and advanced to the NAIA’s National Championship Opening Round after winning the KCAC postseason tournament.

Former coach Kat Benton accepted a position on coach Mike Dibbini’s staff at Kansas State in early July, but new KWU coach Henrik Sohn, who was hired later in the month, was the logical replacement after serving as Benton’s assistant the previous two seasons.

Krysta Catone (JR/Chino Hills, Calif.), the KCAC’s Defensive Player of the Year, and forward Michelle Pena (SR/Oxnard, Calif.), the conference’s Newcomer of the Year, headline the list of returning players.

Wesleyan scrimmages Butler Community College at 6 p.m. August 19 at Graves Family Sports Complex, has an exhibition with NCAA Division II Fort Hays State on August 23 at 7 p.m. at Graves Family Sports Complex, and opens the regular season against The Master’s at 1 p.m. on August 31 in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Coyotes play MidAmerica Nazarene at noon, September 7 in their home opener.

Oklahoma Wesleyan was second in the KCAC poll, receiving 134 points and the two remaining first-place votes. Ottawa was third with 112 points, Friends fourth with 111 and Bethany fifth with 102.

Tabor (85 points), Southwestern (72), York and Avila (63 each), Saint Mary (50), Bethel (41), McPherson and Sterling (13) round out the poll.

2019 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

1. Kansas Wesleyan – 144 (11)

2. Oklahoma Wesleyan – 134 (2)

3. Ottawa – 112

4. Friends – 111

5. Bethany – 102

6. Tabor – 85

7. Southwestern – 72

T8. York – 63

T8. Avila – 63

10. Saint Mary – 50

11. Bethel – 41

12. McPherson – 25

13. Sterling – 13