KWU Women’s Soccer nets upset of No. 15 Baker 2-0

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer played one final non-conference tune-up in preparation for the postseason run as the Coyotes hosted No. 15 Baker on Wednesday at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The Coyotes got two clutch goals from Salina native Alex Liles (FR/Salina, Kan.) to come away with the 2-0 win over the Wildcats.

In a match played between two possession-style teams, the Coyotes held the advantage in possession, and worked to build up for a goal, but as is the way of the Coyote, set pieces led to both of Wesleyan’s goals.

In the 39th minute, the Coyotes had a corner kick from the far side, that was sent into the box. Initial contact was by Alison Magni (SO/Santa Maria, Calif.), who popped the ball up in the air. It ricocheted off a couple players until it found its way to Liles for the shot into the net from about nine yards out.

The lead would hold until the half.

The Coyotes scored again in the 48th minute, on another set piece. Galindo sent it in again, this time the ball bouncing to Liles at the back post who would shoot it in giving the Coyotes the 2-0 lead.

From there it was defense for the Coyotes.

Allison Blumenthal (FR/Temecula, Calif.) was outstanding in goal for the Coyotes in the match, stopping several shots by the Wildcats to preserve the clean sheet.

KWU held a 13-12 advantage in shots in the match as four different players had three shots each. Blumenthal tallied six saves making her first career start between the pipes.

The Coyotes close out the regular season on Saturday, at Sterling, at Noon.