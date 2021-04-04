Salina, KS

KWU Women’s Soccer blanks York 6-0 in KCAC Quarterfinals

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 4, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer will be in a familiar place next Wednesday – the KCAC Tournament Semifinals.

The Coyotes used a dominating performance in Saturday’s KCAC Quarterfinal, a 6-0 win over the York Panthers at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The win sends KWU to the KCAC Semifinals for the 16th consecutive year when the Coyotes will face the Avila Eagles at 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

KWU (13-4) wasted little time in getting the scoring started in the match.

Ashley Quintanilla (JR/Bakersfield, Calif.) scored Wesleyan’s first goal in the fifth minute, sending a ball in from the left flank after receiving a pass from Kayla Deaver (JR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.).

Just nine minutes later the Coyotes were on the board again as Crystal Marquez (JR/Lynwood, Calif.) headed home a goal on a set piece on a corner thanks to a delivery by Yarellie Galindo (JR/Lynwood, Calif.).

The Coyotes nearly made it 3-0 in the 41st minute, but York keeper Alexa Moreno made an outstanding save on a shot by Alex Liles (FR/Salina, Kan.).

The 2-0 difference carried to the half.

The Coyotes were quickly on the board in the second half. Marissa Morales (SR/La Puente, Calif.) scored the goal, basically almost like a penalty. Crystal Marquez gave the pass after dribbling into the penalty area almost to the spot, then slid it under a York defender to Morales, who shot from just in front of the penalty dot to make it 3-0.

Two minutes later it was another goal by the Coyotes, this time by Kayla Deaver, who beat several defenders in from the right flank and fired in for the goal inside the near post to make it 4-0.

Wesleyan scored again in the 59th minute on another set piece. Galindo sent the ball into the box on the corner and it was flicked by Marquez to Krysta Catone (SR/Chino Hills, Calif.) unmarked six yards out for the easy goal.

Kaylen Dawson (FR/Spring Hill, Kan.) capped the scoring for the Coyotes in the 66th minute. Tyler Goodwin (JR/Covina, Calif.) dribbled the ball deep on the right side and crossed it into Dawson right in front of the goal for the easy score.

KWU outshot York 20-2 in the match, holding the Panthers without a shot in the second half. Deaver led the Coyotes with six shots, while Quintanilla had three and three other Coyotes had two shots each. Bingham had two saves in the first half while preserving the clean sheet.

