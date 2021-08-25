KWU Women’s Cross Country picked third in KCAC Preseason Poll

Kansas Wesleyan women’s cross country was picked to finish third in the 2021 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll conducted by conference coaches and released by the conference office.

KWU is coming off a third-place finish in the KCAC Championship last November, with Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) winning the individual title.

KWU earned 114 points and one first-place vote in the poll, well ahead of Tabor in fourth place in the poll.

Defending conference champion Saint Mary was the unanimous pick in the poll, earning the maximum possible 132 points and 11 first-place votes. Coaches are not allowed to rank their own teams in the poll.

Friends was second with 120 points, followed by KWU.

Tabor was fourth with 98 points, York was fifth with 95, Bethany was sixth with 73, Bethel was seventh with 69, Southwestern was eighth with 67, McPherson was ninth with 49, Sterling was 10th with 47, Ottawa was 11th with 40, Avila was 12th with 19 and Oklahoma Wesleyan was 13th with 15 points.

The Coyotes open the season on September 3 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.