KWU Women’s Basketball makes changes to upcoming schedule

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball has made the following changes to its upcoming schedule:

The game at Oklahoma Wesleyan scheduled for January 27, has been postponed, and now will be played February 8 at 6 p.m. in Bartlesville, Okla.

The game against Saint Mary scheduled for January 30 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The game at Bethany on February 1 has been moved to February 6. JV will play at 11:30 am, followed by the Varsity game at 2 p.m. in Lindsborg.

The game vs Bethel scheduled for February 4 will now be played on February 15, JV at 4:30, Varsity at 6 p.m., inside Mabee Arena.