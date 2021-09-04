KWU women finish fourth at Masterson Twilight, men post tenth place finish

HUTCHINSON – A last-second schedule change due to forecast weather didn’t throw a wrench into the gears for the Kansas Wesleyan Cross Country teams.

The Coyote women finished fourth and the men finished 10th at the Terry Masterson Twilight on Friday night at Fun Valley Sports Complex.

A total of 22 teams competed in the women’s race, but only 13 carried enough runners to score as a team. The Coyotes finished fourth behind NCAA Division II Washburn and junior colleges Dodge City and Cloud County.

Wesleyan’s strong finish was boosted by a pair of Top-5 finishes. Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) finished second in the race with a time of 19:05.4, just off the pace of race winner Patricia Koma from Washburn who completed the three-mile course in 18:54.4. Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) was fifth in the race with a time of 19:31.5.

Christina Tripp (SO/Dayton, Idaho) was 48th with a time of 21:25, Daniella Gaona (SO/Clifton, Texas) was 51st with a time of 21:35.7, Regan Rhodes (JR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 56th with a time of 22:01.5, Hannah Ent (FR/Holton, Kan.) was 72nd in 22:49.9, and Savannah Pilsner (FR/Columbus, Texas) was 96th in 25:05.2.

Washburn was the meet champion, scoring 48 points.

The young KWU men’s squad was tenth out of the 17 scoring teams in the meet that had a total of 22 participating teams, five unable to score as a team.

Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) led the Coyotes in his first collegiate meet, finishing 23rd in 22:13.2. He was also the top KCAC-school finisher in the meet. Cisco Alvarez (FR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) was 48th covering the four-mile course in 23:10.7.

Veteran Austin Hess (SO/Garden City, Kan.) was 54th with a time of 23:21.8. Gavin Tucker (FR/Wichita, Kan.) placed 70th with a time of 23:50.1, Shane Calvin (SO/Lakin, Kan.) was 88th in 24:23.4, Jack Horacek (FR/Topeka, Kan.) was 105th in 25:00.7, Roberto Apodaca (FR/Scott City, Kan.) was 107th in 25:04.6, Timothy Kilburn (SO/Camp Humphreys, South Korea) was 115th in 25:17.4, Giovanni Rios (FR/Temecula, Calif.) was 118th in 25:24.3, Steven Merrill (SO/Arvada, Colo.) was 123rd in 25:41.6, Trey Stramel (SO/Colby, Kan.) was 129th in 25:54.5, and Ty Davidson (FR/Lakin, Kan.) was 140th in 26:43.5.

A total of 167 runners crossed the finish line in the race.

Cloud County CC was the meet champion with 65 points, well ahead of Cowley College in second with 102. KWU was just eight points behind Bethel as the Coyotes scored 252 points in a race for the top KCAC finishing team.

KWU next heads to Columbia, Mo. on September 18 for the Larry Young Invitational.