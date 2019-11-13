KWU WBB Blasts Haskell 79-54 in Final Non-Conference Tuneup

LAWRENCE – Kansas Wesleyan got 22 points from Amanda Hill (JR/Rossville, Kan.) and 20 from Courtney Heinen (SR/Axtell, Kan.) as the Coyotes routed the Haskell Indian Nations University Indians 79-54 on Tuesday night at the Coffin Complex.

The Coyotes held Haskell to 33.9 percent shooting in the game, including only 23 percent in the second half, while shooting as sizzling 58.5 percent for the game fueled by a 60.7 percent effort in the second half.

Wesleyan led by as many as six points in the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Courtney Heinen at 14-8 with 3:19 left. Haskell got back within one, but the Coyotes got another bucket by Heinen to take a 16-13 lead after a quarter.

Haskell tied the game at 27-all with five minutes left in the second quarter, but the Coyotes scored the next seven to take a 34-27 lead with 3:21 left on a Heinen 3. Haskell answered with the next eight points to take a 35-34 lead just before the half, but a bucket by Lauren Flowers (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) gave the Coyotes a 36-35 halftime lead.

Wesleyan led by one 45-44 with 5:28 left in the third when the Coyotes got things going offensively. A bucket by Amanda Hill and a 3 by Heinen pushed KWU’s lead out to six and after a Haskell triple, the Coyotes got back-to-back long-rangers by Hill to take a 56-47 lead. Wesleyan’s lead would grow to 12 points on Heinen’s free throws just before the end of the quarter.

Kelcey Hinz (SO/Whitewater, Kan.) ballooned Wesleyan’s lead out to 17 points at 66-49 with 7:23 to go in the game. Meanwhile the Coyotes turned up the defensive pressure, holding Haskell without a field goal for the final 11:22 of the game, including the entire fourth quarter while building the lead out to as much as the final margin of 79-54.

Hinz and Hill each had six rebounds to lead the Coyotes on the boards. Two other Coyotes, Hinz and Haleigh Bradford (SR/Schertz, Texas) reached double figures in scoring with 13 and 11 respectively.

The Coyotes face a difficult challenge in Saturday’s conference opener, facing No. 12 ranked Sterling at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mabee Arena. Saturday’s game time has been adjusted due to the Kansas Wesleyan football game earlier in the day.