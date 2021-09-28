KWU Volleyball sweeps KCAC Player of the Week honors

It was a clean sweep for the Kansas Wesleyan volleyball team, as the Coyotes earned all three Kansas Conference Volleyball Player of the Week honors announced by the KCAC office on Monday. Morgan Bryand (JR/Wichita, Kan.) was named as the KCAC Attacker of the Week, Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) was named as the KCAC Setter of the Week and Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) was named as the KCAC Defender of the Week.

The trio all helped KWU post a 5-0 record last week, including going 4-0 at a weekend tournament hosted by Olivet Nazarene, where the Coyotes beat two teams that had appeared in the NAIA Opening Round last spring and another who had recently appeared in the National Christian College Association national championship match.

KWU opened the week with a straight set sweep of York, then beat Trinity Christian, Olivet Nazarene, Lincoln Christian and Judson in the ONU Tournament.

Bryand had one of the best weeks in recent history for the KWU volleyball program. For the week, she averaged 4.27 kills per set, while hitting an amazing .433 on the week. In addition to her outstanding hitting numbers, she also averaged .67 blocks per set on the week. She reached double-digit kills on all but one match, and hit over .400 in five of the six matches.

Deckinger played a huge role in helping KWU go 5-0 on the week. Deckinger averaged 8.31 assists per set, running a modified 6-2 offense for the Coyotes. She had an outstanding week, also averaging 1.69 digs per set and throwing in seven service aces on the week.

Monson was solid defensively for the Coyotes in a 5-0 week. She averaged a strong 6.94 digs for the week in helping KWU pick up big wins. This is the third time this season that Monson has been named the KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week.

The Coyotes are 12-7 overall and 1-2 in the KCAC and host Avila on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mabee Arena.