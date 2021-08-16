KWU volleyball selected third in 2021 KCAC Preseason Poll

Kansas Wesleyan was picked to finish third in the 2021 KCAC Women’s Volleyball Preseason Poll conducted by conference coaches and released on Monday by the conference office.

The Coyotes are coming off a fourth-place finish in 2020 after going 16-8 in the KCAC regular season which concluded last March. KWU was 20-13 overall last season.

Wesleyan received 110 points in the poll, just edging out Saint Mary, who had 107 points in the poll.

Defending conference-champion Ottawa was the favorite in the poll, with 144 points and 12 first-place votes. Their selection was unanimous as coaches cannot vote for their own team in the poll.

McPherson was picked second in the poll with 130 points and a first-place vote. KWU was third and Saint Mary was fourth.

Tabor was picked fifth with 106 points, Bethany was picked sixth with 92, Sterling was seventh with 70, Oklahoma Wesleyan was eighth with 69, Friends was ninth with 64, Avila tenth with 42, Southwestern 11th with 38, Bethel was 12th with 22 and York was picked 13th with 20 points.

The Coyotes officially open the season this weekend in the KCAC Fall Fling at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson. KWU plays Mid-America Christian and William Penn on Friday at Noon and 4 p.m., respectively, and Hastings and Morningside on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

Tickets for the Fall Fling can be purchased at www.kcacsports.com/tickets. Live streaming of the Fall Fling can be found online on the all-new KCAC Network, at www.kcacnetwork.com.

The home opener for the Coyotes is September 3 against NCAA Division-II Newman at 7 p.m., inside Mabee Arena. The KCAC opener is September 15 at home against McPherson.