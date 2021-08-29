Salina, KS

KWU volleyball drops matches on second day of Hastings Classic

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 29, 2021

HASTINGS, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan lost a pair of matches on Saturday in the Hastings College Classic inside Lynn Farrell Arena. The Coyotes dropped a thrilling five-set match with No. 23 ranked College of Saint Mary, then lost in straight sets to host Hastings.

The Coyotes took the first two sets from Saint Mary, but dropped the final three against the Flames. KWU 25-23, 26-24, before losing 23-16, 25-14, 15-4.

KWU took brief leads in the opening set only to see CSM come back and grab the lead several times. The Coyotes led 16-13 before CSM ran off five straight points to take a 18-16-lead. The set was tied 22-all when the Coyotes scored three of the final four points to take the set.

The Coyotes jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set, and led the entire way, including having a set point chance at 24-18 before CSM scored six straight to tie it at 24. The Coyotes then closed out the set with a Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.) kill and a service ace by Morgan Bryand (JR/Wichita, Kan.).

CSM controlled the final three sets, taking a big early lead in third and fifth. The fourth was close until a big run by the Flames midway through the set put it in their favor.

Hardacre continued her strong season start with 11 kills to lead the Coyotes while Bryand had nine and Maddy Beckett (JR/Halstead, Kan.) seven. Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) and Beckett had 14 digs each. Hardacre added six blocks.

Wesleyan (5-2) had a quick turnaround playing host Hastings immediately after the CSM match, and fell in straight sets to the Broncos 25-20, 25-16, 25-19.

Hastings took a 3-1 lead to start the match, but the Coyotes scored the next seven points started by a Ryann Kats (SR/Prairie View, Kan.) kill and clutch serving by Monson that produced two aces. the Coyotes held the lead until Hastings took a 15-14 advantage and extended it to 20-15 before closing out the set.

After KWU led early in the second, Hastings pushed out to a 6-4 lead. The scoring went back and forth until Hastings would push its lead out to as many as six before coming away with the 25-16 win.

The Coyotes led 13-8 in the third set, but Hastings came back and took a 14-13 lead and would hold off runs by the Coyotes closing out the match.

Beckett led the Coyotes with 10 kills while Monson had 23 digs. Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) had 17 assists and Cortney Hanna (JR/Lawrence, Kan.) had 12.

Wesleyan is back in action on Tuesday at Benedictine in Atchison. The home opener is on Friday night at 7 p.m. against Newman.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

