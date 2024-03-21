KWU Vocal Groups Join Church for Special Performance

By Todd Pittenger March 21, 2024

The Kansas Wesleyan Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale will join with the Trinity United Methodist Church choir and orchestra for a special event this Sunday at 10:30 AM.

According to KWU, the performance of “Requiem for the Living,” by composer Dan Forrest, will take place at Trinity UMC.

“These types of events in the community are always a highlight of our schedule,” said David Corman, director of KWU’s vocal discipline. “This is a great piece to perform and we anticipate having nearly 100 performers involved in what should be an excellent concert. We hope the community comes out to take part!”