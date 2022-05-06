Salina, KS

KWU Unveils Local Strings Scholarship

Todd PittengerMay 6, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan University has created a new scholarship focused on Salina’s rich fine arts heritage. The Stein Strings Scholarship will offer new KWU students, coming to Kansas Wesleyan from Saline County schools, a guarantee of at least $20,000 per year in scholarship aid.

According to the school, the scholarship honors the late Eric Stein, who founded the Salina Symphony and was a longtime instructor at Marymount College. It is KWU’s second announcement this semester that honors Stein’s legacy in Salina, following the inaugural Salina Strings Day in February, when two of his sons, Rudolph and Edmund, performed alongside KWU students, area high school students and Dr. Leonardo Rosario, KWU’s director of strings.

“We’re excited to honor the Stein legacy with this scholarship opportunity,” said Dr. James McAllister, Music Department chair. “We hope it helps deepen the great legacy of strings players, both in Saline County and at Kansas Wesleyan.”

