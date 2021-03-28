KWU Track and Field teams compete Saturday at the Jinx Invite

WINFIELD – Kansas Wesleyan Track and Field competed in its second meet of the outdoor season on Saturday at the Jinx Invite hosted by Southwestern College at Richard L. Jantz Stadium.

Christina Tripp (FR/Dayton, Idaho) picked up an event win in the 5000m with a time of 19:46.78.

Erik Kyser had a pair of Top 10s for the men, placing second in the long jump with a best leap of 6.79m and then placed seventh in the 200m with a time of 22.80.

Several athletes had Top 5 finishes on the day.

Eugene Dixon (JR/Plymouth, Minn.) placed third in the 400m with a time of 51.98 and was fifth in the 200m with a time of 22.40.

Molly Watson (FR/Loveland, Colo.) placed third in the 400m with a time of 61.58 and added a fourth place finish in the 200m with a time of 26.04.

Tabetha Deines (JR/Salina, Kan.) finished second in the 1500m with a time of 4:52.43, and was fourth in the 400m with a time of 62.68.

The women’s 4x400m relay team of Deines, Regan Rhodes (SO/Mullinville, Kan.), Cindy Sheaffer (SO/Oberlin, Kan.), and Jadin Bezdicek (SR/Jackson, Minn.) finished third with a time of 4:40.88.

Nigel Davis (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.) placed fifth in the 400m with a time of 52.78 and was ninth in the 200m with a time of 22.83.

Stephanie Martinez (JR/Horizon City, Texas) finished fourth in the 1500m with a time of 5:09.29.

Nicole Holaday (SO/Gove, Kan.) was sixth in the hammer throw with a best throw of 40.10m and was seventh in the shot put with a toss of 10.87m.

Saffron Jacobs placed third in the discus with a throw of 37 meters, and was 15th in the shot put with a throw of 9.17m.

Rachael McWilliams (FR/Leavenworth, Kan.) was seventh in the discus with a throw of 33.05m and was 13th in the shot put with a toss of 9.41m.

In the men’s 800m, Trey Stramel (FR/Colby, Kan.) finished 23rd with a time of 2:14.67 and Randall Thornton (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 30th with a time of 2:27.12.

In the men’s 1500m, Austin Hess (FR/Garden City, Kan.) was 10th with a time of 4:36.18, Timothy Kilburn (FR/Phoenix, Ariz.) was 12th with a time of 4:37.28 and Stevie Merrill was 20th with a time of 4:51.78.

In the men’s 5000m, Kilburn led the KWU finishers in eighth with a time of 17:12.25, Shane Calvin (FR/Lakin, Kan.) was 11th with a time of 17:23.17, Michael Vongphakdy (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 13th with a time of 17:46.63, and Daniel York (FR/Linn, Kan.) was 14th with a time of 18:07.16.

Marisela Hernandez-Castro (SR/Olivehurst, Calif.) placed fourth in the hammer throw with a best throw of 41 meters and placed 16th in the discus with a toss of 25.43m.

Shelbie Luney (FR/Pleasanton, Kan.) placed 10th in the 400m with a time of 66.92 and was 13th in the 200m with a time of 28.08.

Rhodes was 10th in the 800m with a time of 2:42.91.

Bezdicek finished 19th in the 1500 with a time of 5:50.92 and Sheaffer was 23rd with a time of 6:15.13.