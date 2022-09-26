KWU to Open Concert Season Friday

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Department of Music will open its 2022-23 concert season Friday evening with a performance by its instrumental ensembles in Sams Chapel. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

According to the school, the concert, titled “A Season of Change” will feature the KWU String Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble in performances of classic and contemporary works.

The String Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Leonardo Rosario, will perform the overture to “Nabucco” by Giuseppe Verdi, “Jalousie Tango Tzigane” by Jacob Gade and “Capriol Suite” by Peter Warlock.

The Jazz Ensemble, directed by Steve Lueth, will perform two jazz standards, “All of Me” by Simpson and Marks and “Desafinado” by the legendary Antonio Carlos Jobim, as well as a tribute to Duke Ellington, which features his “C-Jam Blues,” “Sophisticated Lady” and “Take the ‘A’ Train.”

The KWU Wind Ensemble, conducted by department chair Dr. James McAllister, will conclude the concert. “Little English Suite” by Clare Grundman, “Acrostic Song” from David Del Tredici’s “Final Alice,” selections from “Wicked” by Stephen Schwartz and the classic “Folk Song Suite” by English composer Ralph Vaughn Williams will be a part of the evening’s performance.

To watch the concert live online, please visit the KWU Student Media YouTube channel. For more information on Kansas Wesle­­­­yan University, visit www.kwu.edu/news.