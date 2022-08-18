Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 63 °

KWU to Offer Nursing Test Prep

Todd PittengerAugust 18, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan University is offering a course to help local college students prepare for a nursing exam.

According to the school, they will offer a Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) preparation course this October to help prepare local college sophomores for the TEAS exam. The course will take place on October 10–11, and will be held from 8:30 a.m–4:30 p.m. both days.

The TEAS exam is designed to test future nursing students in four content areas: reading, math, science and English and language usage. Many nursing schools require this test to be taken prior to admission into their programs.

Students who wish to take the course can register on KWU’s ticketing website. The course fee is $100 and includes the cost of a study guide. Registration for the course closes on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

or more information, please reach out to the KWU Nursing Education office by contacting Anita Strommen at [email protected] or 785-833-4456.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Boil Water Advisory For Sundowner W...

A boil water advisory was issued Thursday evening for a mobile home aprk located west of Salina The ...

August 18, 2022 Comments

New Faces at Old Mill Museum

Top News

August 18, 2022

Winter Storm Costs to Impact Utilit...

Kansas News

August 18, 2022

Kansas sets September 1st launch da...

Sports News

August 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Boil Water Advisory For S...
August 18, 2022Comments
Winter Storm Costs to Imp...
August 18, 2022Comments
Drug and Battery Charges
August 18, 2022Comments
High Speed Arrest
August 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra