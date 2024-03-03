KWU to Lead Salina Choral Festival

Kansas Wesleyan will lead this year’s Salina Choral Festival, which will be held this coming Monday, March 4th, at 7 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina.

According to KWU, the event features choirs from four local high schools, along with the Salina Chorale, performing a pair of selections apiece. Members of KWU’s vocal area will perform, as well, and David Corman, KWU’s director of vocal music, will lead the event.

“This is one of the premier vocal events in our area,” said Corman. “It’s a great honor to direct this event and lead the combined choir. We hope the community will come out to support all the students and to hear some great music, as well.”

Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, Salina South and Salina Central high schools are all on the performance slate. The quartet of high schools will join KWU representatives for a special performance of two movements of “Requiem for the Living” at the conclusion of the event.

Admission to the evening’s performance is free.