KWU to Host Women in Leadership Conference

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan University will host a special one-day conference, Women in Leadership, on Thursday, March 31 on campus. The event begins with networking at 4:30 in the Student Activities Center.

The school says the conference, held to recognize Women’s History Month, will also feature local women leaders as part of a speaker series throughout the evening. Kim Grossardt — whose career experience consists of executive-level roles at Equity Bank, Pizza Hut, as well as the co-ownership of Grossardt Investments — will provide the keynote address. All of the speaking events will take place in Peters Science Hall following the networking event.

To sign up or to view the full schedule, please visit www.kwu.edu/about/events/women-in-leadership.

There is no registration fee, but attendees are asked to provide a donation of feminine and personal hygiene products that will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

 

For more information on happenings at Kansas Wesleyan, visit www.kwu.edu/news.

