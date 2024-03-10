KWU to Host Women in Leadership Conference

Kansas Wesleyan will host its third annual Women in Leadership conference and speaker series at the end of the month.

According to KWU, thee event will be held on Thursday, March 28th, in Mabee Arena. It gets underway at 4:30 p.m., with the speaker series set for a 5:20 p.m. start. Nine local female leaders and a pair of students will speak for seven minutes each on how they found their respective voices, amplifying the theme of “Your Voice Matters.”

Students Guthrie Burch and Kyla Kind will join a lineup that includes Dr. Pam Davis of Salina Regional, a member of the KWU Board of Trustees, and Claire Ludes, executive director of the Salina Area United Way. Shay Craig, dean of Christ Cathedral, Angie Lassley, president and CEO of Salina Family YMCA, Amy June Breesman of the Land Institute, Genell Heimer from Salina Family Healthcare Center and Amy Leavy, human resources director at Great Plains Manufacturing, are also among the speakers.

Annie Boswell, campus ministry chaplain and life group leader, as well as Bridget Weiser, KWU’s vice president for student and community engagement, round out those scheduled.

“We are honored that so many community leaders have agreed to share their stories,” said Dr. Michelle Case, chair of the event organizing committee. “It’s so important that, as we work together to create an equitable world, we hear the stories about those who have learned to speak truth to power. We hope the community will come out to learn from these individuals, and to grow in knowledge and understanding of what it means to say to someone, ‘Your voice matters’.”

Admission to the conference is free, but a donation of feminine or other hygiene products, such as toilet paper, is appreciated. All products will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid / Food Bank.

For more information or to register, please visit www.kwu.edu/WIL2024.