KWU to Host State Spelling Bee Again

Kansas Wesleyan University will again to host the Sunflower State Spelling Bee.

According to the school, distinguished students from across Kansas will descend upon KWU once again this spring in March, when the university hosts the Kansas Press Association’s (KPA) Sunflower State Spelling Bee. The event is set for March 21 in Sams Chapel, and it will mark the third straight year that KWU will serve as host of the statewide event.

“Our partnership with the KPA has been a great one,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications, whose team has led the agreement from the start. “We share a focus on community and an emphasis on supporting the work that’s done locally to make our state better. Working together to provide this opportunity for students is a natural fit.”

“The Kansas Press Association is proud to partner with Kansas Wesleyan for the 2026 Sunflower State Spelling Bee,” said Amber Jackson, KPA’s state bee coordinator. “We’re thrilled to be returning to campus and welcoming spellers from all 105 Kansas counties.”

Students up to eighth grade are eligible for the state competition. Each Kansas county may send its respective county bee winner to the state event.

The winner of the Sunflower State Spelling Bee will be eligible for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, broadcast yearly on national television.