KWU to Host Self-Improvement Retreat

Kansas Wesleyan University will host “Reflect, Refresh, Renew: A One-Day Self-Improvement Retreat” in the new year.

According to the school, this community-wide event is sponsored by the Salina Human Resource Management Association. Cost to attend is $25 and lunch is included. It will be held on campus on Friday, Jan. 16, beginning at 8 a.m.

Guests of the retreat will attend three, approximately hour-long sessions of their choice, with topics ranging from parenting and finances, all the way to bread-making and gardening. The event will begin with a keynote speech by Eric Clark, chief culture and communications officer at JRI Hospitality, and end with words from Dr. Ralita Cheeks.