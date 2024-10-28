KWU to Host School Days at Athletic Events; Include Complimentary Tickets

Kansas Wesleyan is pleased to announce that it will hold several school days at upcoming athletic events, when students, faculty and staff from schools across the area will receive complimentary tickets to that day’s athletic event.

The university revealed the first two such days on Friday, with Saline County high schools (Sacred Heart/Salina South/Salina Central/Ell-Saline/Southeast of Saline) being the first on Nov. 2. When football takes on Tabor at 1 p.m., students, staff, administrators and instructors from any of the schools can attend the game free of charge, along with a guest. Tickets will be distributed to each of the schools, but walk-ups also will be accepted.

The second event announced was Nov. 13’s Homeschool Night when women’s basketball takes on Kansas Christian. All homeschool students of any age and their families can receive free tickets by using the code HSVISIT at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets. Walk-ups will be accepted that night, as well. Homeschool Night will be held as part of the university’s Homeschool Visit Week, which was announced last month.

For more information on these events, please contact the KWU Athletic Department at 785-833-4400. Dates for multiple other schools in the area will be announced in the coming weeks.