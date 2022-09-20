KWU to Host Music Learning Day

The Department of Music at Kansas Wesleyan University will be hosting the Kansas Music Educators Association’s (KMEA) Music Learning Day this week on Friday.

According to the school, this event is an opportunity for high school music educators to bring their students to campus to learn the KMEA choral audition music with KWU’s director of choirs, Dr. Anne Gassmann.

The event is free, and lunch will be provided for students and directors.

Music educators who are interested in attending Music Learning Day should contact Dr. Gassmann ([email protected]) as soon as possible to arrange space for their students.