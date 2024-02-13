KWU to Host Black Leadership Symposium

Kansas Wesleyan University will welcome a new event, the Black Leadership Symposium, to campus later this week.

According to KWU, on Friday they will host Dr. Marlene Carson, chair of the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking, as the event’s keynote speaker. Admission is free and the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Peters Science Hall 201.

Prior to the symposium, KWU students will have the opportunity to share a meal with Black leaders from across the region. This provides an opportunity for networking, career research and development.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to learn from some of the most influential Black leaders in the region,” said Bridget Weiser, vice president for student and community engagement. “We want to be the best in the region at creating opportunities and fostering a culture that allows all students to flourish and develop as leaders. This is just one example of that philosophy, and we hope the community will come out and support this event.”

For more information on the Black Leadership Symposium, please call Weiser at 785-833-4325.