KWU to Host 2025 Great Plains Annual Conference

Kansas Wesleyan University will host the 2025 session of the Great Plains Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church on June 4-7 on campus.

According to KWU, they are the first higher education institution to host the event since the formation of the conference in 2014.

“KWU is proud of our nearly 140-year relationship with the United Methodist Church. Each day, we are committed to the spiritual development of our students, faculty, staff, and this community,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “Hosting the Great Plains Annual Conference is a chance to connect and share who we are and what sets Kansas Wesleyan apart in this region. We’re excited and look forward to welcoming 1,300 UMC members to campus in June.”

The Great Plains Annual Conference is comprised of more than 700 churches across Kansas and Nebraska. Each member church can send its pastor or pastors and one lay person for each pastor who attends.

More information will be available on the Kansas Wesleyan website as well as the Great Plains Conference site — www.greatplainsumc.org — in the spring.

KWU Photo