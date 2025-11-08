KWU to Form Marching Band

Kansas Wesleyan University will launch a marching band program in the fall of 2026, adding to the Music Department’s wide range of ensemble and performance opportunities for Coyote students.

According to KWU, it’s been at least a decade since there has been a school sponsored marching band.

“Here at Kansas Wesleyan, we are committed to providing involvement opportunities for our students,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “While there may be some crossover in involvement between the two groups, a marching band opens different doors than a traditional ensemble, simply because of the positions and work involved. We will be one of the few private institutions in the region to offer this opportunity, and our hope is that opens doors for the next generation of Coyotes.

This will be the first time Kansas Wesleyan has a marching band in nearly a decade, and much like other KWU groups, it will provide opportunities for continuous improvement and personal growth.

“We have so much respect for elite musicians, without question,” said Jake Montoya, director of athletic bands, who will lead the marching band. “However, at KWU, we want any musician who will work hard, engage with their bandmates and put their best efforts in every day. We want to see musicians grow, and we want to see students fall more in love with music during their time as a Coyote. This is our philosophy as a department. For marching band, it means that we have opportunities for band members at different levels, with varying degrees of experience, and we want to hear from anyone interested in the program.”

Scholarships specific to the program will be available and will be announced in the coming weeks.

