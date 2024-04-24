KWU to Celebrate Arbor Day

In celebration of Arbor Day this Friday, April 26, Kansas Wesleyan University will hold its sixth annual Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony by planting three trees on campus and a fruit tree in the adjacent community garden.

According to the school, Friday’s plantings will put KWU on schedule for its sixth consecutive year of Tree Campus Higher Education recognition.

The KWU Tree Advisory Committee, composed of students, community members and faculty, has been working during the past six years on a tree inventory to identify and tag the more than 230 trees on campus.

Trees create biodiversity, provide countless ecosystem services, enhance property value and improve our quality of life and health. The city of Salina is also recognized as a long time Tree City USA Community.

The public is invited to the Outdoor Living Room on campus at 1 p.m. to participate. Students, faculty and staff of KWU, and City of Salina Parks and Forestry workers will assist with the planting.

For more information on Kansas Wesleyan University, visit www.kwu.edu/news. For more information on the Arbor Day Foundation, visit www.arborday.org.