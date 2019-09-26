Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 68 °

KWU to Celebrate 50 Years of Women’s Athletics

Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySeptember 26, 2019

Sometimes the words and actions of a small group of people is all it takes to start a movement. Kansas Wesleyan University will celebrate such an occasion with a special event, a dinner kicking off a year-long celebration of 50 years of women’s athletics at the school, which is set for Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Military School. Tickets are $50 each.

Ginny Bevan ’56, a physical education teacher at KWU, and a handful of like-minded women from other institutions gathered outside Junction City in late 1968 and began work on what would become the Association for Kansas Women’s Intercollegiate Sports, founded the following year. KWU launched its first organized athletic teams for women in 1969.

Bevan will be among those honored at this event.

To purchase tickets for the 50 Years of Women’s Athletics event, visit www.kwu.edu/boxoffice or call the school’s advancement office at 785-833-4512.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

KWU to Celebrate 50 Years of Women&...

Sometimes the words and actions of a small group of people is all it takes to start a movement. Kans...

September 26, 2019 Comments

Four Selected to Salina Business Ha...

Top News

September 26, 2019

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 26, 2019

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

September 26, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vincent Van Gogh Coming t...
September 26, 2019Comments
FHSU Receives Largest Gra...
September 26, 2019Comments
Kansas Youth Suicide Rate...
September 26, 2019Comments
Kansas Prison Inmate Died...
September 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH