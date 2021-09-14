Salina, KS

KWU to Celebrate 135th Anniversary

Todd PittengerSeptember 14, 2021

After one of the most notable years in school history, Kansas Wesleyan will celebrate the 135th anniversary of its founding Wednesday morning.

According to the school, KWU comes off a 2020-21 school year that included three national championships in Debate and Forensics, two top-three finishers in international DECA competition and its second straight KCAC Commissioner’s Cup in athletics. In August, the university welcomed its highest count of new, full-time undergraduate students ever.

“It’s been a truly wonderful year at Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of Advancement and university operations. “We couldn’t have accomplished all of this without the support of our alumni, friends and the Salina community. We are so thankful to be a part of this city! Now, we look to the future and even more exciting news, as we get ready to build for the next 135 years. We truly believe that the best is yet to come!”

Wednesday’s gathering will begin at 11 a.m. in the Hauptli Student Center in the Student Activities Center. The event is open to students, faculty and staff, as well as alumni and friends of the university. As in all campus buildings, face coverings are required indoors regardless of vaccination status. 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

