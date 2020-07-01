KWU Thespians Return to Stage Thursday at SCT

Truer words may never have been spoken for a handful of Kansas Wesleyan students, who, after a lengthy time away from the stage, will return when A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder premiers Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Salina Community Theatre (SCT).

The play is an SCT production done in collaboration with KWU, and it features students Paula Rolph (Delphos, Kan.), Dalana Dutton (Lindsborg, Kan.), Elizabeth Shaefer (Lyons, Kan.), Bradyn Houltberg (Salina, Kan.) and Ethan Badders (Salina, Kan.) in the cast. Fellow student Molly Terlouw (Shawnee Mission, Kan.) will act as stage manager, with KWU staff member Patsy Stockham ’94 running lights.

The last time KWU students took to the stage was, in fact, in preparation for this very show, which had been scheduled to take place this spring.

“We as a cast have dealt with a number of frustrations during the process, but overall have stayed positive and flexible in these ever-changing conditions,” said Rolph. “For example, just Monday, we had to discuss how Governor Kelly’s executive order will affect the production, or if it will at all. We have also had to adjust to a stricter cleaning regimen during and after rehearsals and shows, but I’m excited that after all these months of preparation, our hard work will be on display.”

The show will run through July 19.