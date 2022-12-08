KWU Theatre to Perform “Gift of the Magi”

Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Theatre Arts will celebrate the holiday season by performing “The Gift of the Magi” this Friday and Saturday in Fitzpatrick Auditorium. The Friday show gets underway at 7 p.m., while the Saturday performance is a 2 p.m. matinee.

According to KWU, this version of “The Gift of the Magi” is described as a short Christmas comedy and is adapted from the original story by O. Henry. In concert with the performance, KWU Theatre will be accepting nonperishable donations for the Salina Food Bank. Donations can be placed in the box in the Fitzpatrick Auditorium lobby through Dec. 12.

There is no charge or ticketing required for “The Gift of the Magi,” as donations for the food bank are encouraged instead. Reservations are requested at www.kwu.edu/giftofthemagi.

Please note that reservations may be made for either show at the above link.