Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Mist

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 32 °

KWU Theatre to Perform “Gift of the Magi”

Todd PittengerDecember 8, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Theatre Arts will celebrate the holiday season by performing “The Gift of the Magi” this Friday and Saturday in Fitzpatrick Auditorium. The Friday show gets underway at 7 p.m., while the Saturday performance is a 2 p.m. matinee.

According to KWU, this version of “The Gift of the Magi” is described as a short Christmas comedy and is adapted from the original story by O. Henry. In concert with the performance, KWU Theatre will be accepting nonperishable donations for the Salina Food Bank. Donations can be placed in the box in the Fitzpatrick Auditorium lobby through Dec. 12.

There is no charge or ticketing required for “The Gift of the Magi,” as donations for the food bank are encouraged instead. Reservations are requested at www.kwu.edu/giftofthemagi.

Please note that reservations may be made for either show at the above link.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

KWU Theatre to Perform “Gift ...

Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Theatre Arts will celebrate the holiday season by performing “Th...

December 8, 2022 Comments

First Brookville Parade of Lights i...

Kansas News

December 8, 2022

42nd Mayor’s Christmas Party ...

Kansas News

December 8, 2022

Friday Match-A-Thon Campaign

Top News

December 8, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

First Brookville Parade o...
December 8, 2022Comments
42nd Mayor’s Christ...
December 8, 2022Comments
Athlete, Adventurer, Auth...
December 8, 2022Comments
Two Killed, Four Hurt in ...
December 8, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra