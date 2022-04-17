Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 38 °

KWU Theatre Nearing Opening Night for “Sugar”

Todd PittengerApril 17, 2022

The curtain will soon open on Kansas Wesleyan University’s spring musical, “Sugar”. is fast approaching.

The school says opening night, part of Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend, is Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. A brief reception will precede the performance in The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

Additional showings of the musical will be held Friday, April 22 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, April 24 (2 p.m.). Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for students or children and free for anyone with a KWU ID.

“The musical is based on the film version of “Some Like It Hot,” and we follow the story of the title character, Sugar,” said KWU’s Associate Professor of Theatre Arts and stage director Karen Babcock Brassea. “The conflict arises when two out-of-work musicians witness a mob hit. The only job that will take them out of town is an all-girls band. The story follows how they happen to join that band and the craziness that ensues.”

To purchase tickets for “Sugar” or see other events during Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend, please visit www.kwu.edu/springweekend.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

KWU Theatre Nearing Opening Night f...

The curtain will soon open on Kansas Wesleyan University's spring musical, “Sugar”. is fast appr...

April 17, 2022 Comments

Easter Lilies Can be Planted Outdoo...

Top News

April 17, 2022

Former KSU President Mourned

Kansas News

April 17, 2022

Adams Twirls Gem, K-State Takes Ser...

Sports News

April 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Theatre Nearing Openi...
April 17, 2022Comments
Former KSU President Mour...
April 17, 2022Comments
Free Living Will Guidance...
April 16, 2022Comments
Child Abuse Discussion Pl...
April 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra