KWU Theatre Nearing Opening Night for “Sugar”

The curtain will soon open on Kansas Wesleyan University’s spring musical, “Sugar”. is fast approaching.

The school says opening night, part of Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend, is Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. A brief reception will precede the performance in The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

Additional showings of the musical will be held Friday, April 22 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, April 24 (2 p.m.). Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for students or children and free for anyone with a KWU ID.

“The musical is based on the film version of “Some Like It Hot,” and we follow the story of the title character, Sugar,” said KWU’s Associate Professor of Theatre Arts and stage director Karen Babcock Brassea. “The conflict arises when two out-of-work musicians witness a mob hit. The only job that will take them out of town is an all-girls band. The story follows how they happen to join that band and the craziness that ensues.”

To purchase tickets for “Sugar” or see other events during Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend, please visit www.kwu.edu/springweekend.