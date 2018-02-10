Salina, KS

Now: 17 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 21 ° | Lo: 12 °

KWU Team Bus Catches Fire, No One Hurt

Todd PittengerFebruary 10, 2018

No one was hurt when a bus carrying the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyote Softball Team caught fire on Friday.

The team, which is competing in  season-opening tournament in Texas in the Dallas area, was on its way to its first game of the season when the bus caught fire.

Another team in the tournament, the Morningside Mustangs from Iowa, let the the KWU players use its bus to get to the game.

The KWU team went on to play three games on Friday, winning two of them. One of those games was against the 15th ranked Morningside team, who this team was not as hospitable. The Mustangs defeated the Coyotes 6 -4.

KWU Coach Kevin Jannusch tweeted out thanks to the Morningside team for their help, and assistant coach Lacey Fitch tweeted out thanks to first responders for helping them, and helping to salvage as much as possible.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

KWU Team Bus Catches Fire, No One H...

No one was hurt when a bus carrying the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyote Softball Team caught fire ...

February 10, 2018 Comments

“Art is Ageless” Entries Sought

Kansas News

February 10, 2018

Minneapolis Falls Short On The Road

Sports News

February 9, 2018

Cardinals Bucked by Broncos at Remi...

Sports News

February 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Art is AgelessR...
February 10, 2018Comments
City of Salina to Host Ki...
February 9, 2018Comments
Salina Woman “Accidenta...
February 9, 2018Comments
Great Plains Trucking Don...
February 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO