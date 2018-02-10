KWU Team Bus Catches Fire, No One Hurt

No one was hurt when a bus carrying the Kansas Wesleyan University Coyote Softball Team caught fire on Friday.

The team, which is competing in season-opening tournament in Texas in the Dallas area, was on its way to its first game of the season when the bus caught fire.

Another team in the tournament, the Morningside Mustangs from Iowa, let the the KWU players use its bus to get to the game.

The KWU team went on to play three games on Friday, winning two of them. One of those games was against the 15th ranked Morningside team, who this team was not as hospitable. The Mustangs defeated the Coyotes 6 -4.

KWU Coach Kevin Jannusch tweeted out thanks to the Morningside team for their help, and assistant coach Lacey Fitch tweeted out thanks to first responders for helping them, and helping to salvage as much as possible.

We were headed to our season opener, and this happened. Thank you @StangSoftball for the rescuing us and taking us to the field. #thisteamishot #thankyouMustangs pic.twitter.com/leMU6STQaT — Kevin Jannusch (@coachjannusch) February 9, 2018