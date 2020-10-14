KWU Tabbed 4th, Bethany 9th/11th in KCAC MBB Preseason Polls

WICHITA, Kan. — The Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan University came out on top of both the media and coaches’ polls that were voted on after the 2020 KCAC Men’s Basketball Media Day, the conference office announced Wednesday. This year’s Basketball Media Day was conducted virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and was broadcast on the KCAC’s Facebook page.

Oklahoma Wesleyan, last year’s conference tournament champion, received seven of the twelve first-place votes that the conference office received from head coaches, and came away with 126 total points in the poll. Ottawa University, the 2019-20 KCAC regular-season champion, finished second in the coaches’ poll with 119 total points and four of the remaining first-place votes. Southwestern College finished third in the poll with 111 total points, followed closely by Kansas Wesleyan in fourth with 104 total points and the final first-place vote.

In the media poll, the top four teams remained the same. Oklahoma Wesleyan received nineteen of a possible twenty-two first-place votes, accumulating 283 total points. Second-place Ottawa tallied 256 total points, and picked up the remaining three first-place votes. Southwestern received 223 total points, good enough for third place, and Kansas Wesleyan was in fourth place with 205 total points.

2020 KCAC MEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY PRESEASON COACHES POLL

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES) 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan University 126 pts (7 FPV) 2 Ottawa University 119 pts (4 FPV) 3 Southwestern College 111 pts 4 Kansas Wesleyan University 104 pts (1 FPV) 5 Bethel College 92 pts 6 McPherson College 83 pts 7 York College 72 pts 8 Friends University 71 pts 9 Bethany College 40 pts 10 University of Saint Mary 38 pts T11 Avila University 33 pts T11 Tabor College 33 pts 13 Sterling College 14 pts

2020 KCAC MEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY PRESEASON MEDIA POLL