KWU Tabbed 4th, Bethany 9th/11th in KCAC MBB Preseason Polls

WICHITA, Kan. — The Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan University came out on top of both the media and coaches’ polls that were voted on after the 2020 KCAC Men’s Basketball Media Day, the conference office announced Wednesday. This year’s Basketball Media Day was conducted virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and was broadcast on the KCAC’s Facebook page.
Oklahoma Wesleyan, last year’s conference tournament champion, received seven of the twelve first-place votes that the conference office received from head coaches, and came away with 126 total points in the poll. Ottawa University, the 2019-20 KCAC regular-season champion, finished second in the coaches’ poll with 119 total points and four of the remaining first-place votes. Southwestern College finished third in the poll with 111 total points, followed closely by Kansas Wesleyan in fourth with 104 total points and the final first-place vote.
In the media poll, the top four teams remained the same. Oklahoma Wesleyan received nineteen of a possible twenty-two first-place votes, accumulating 283 total points. Second-place Ottawa tallied 256 total points, and picked up the remaining three first-place votes. Southwestern received 223 total points, good enough for third place, and Kansas Wesleyan was in fourth place with 205 total points.
2020 KCAC MEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY PRESEASON COACHES POLL
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|TOTAL POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES)
|1
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|126 pts (7 FPV)
|2
|Ottawa University
|119 pts (4 FPV)
|3
|Southwestern College
|111 pts
|4
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|104 pts (1 FPV)
|5
|Bethel College
|92 pts
|6
|McPherson College
|83 pts
|7
|York College
|72 pts
|8
|Friends University
|71 pts
|9
|Bethany College
|40 pts
|10
|University of Saint Mary
|38 pts
|T11
|Avila University
|33 pts
|T11
|Tabor College
|33 pts
|13
|Sterling College
|14 pts
2020 KCAC MEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|TOTAL POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES)
|1
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|283 pts (19 FPV)
|2
|Ottawa University
|256 pts (3 FPV)
|3
|Southwestern College
|223 pts
|4
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|205 pts
|5
|Bethel College
|196 pts
|6
|McPherson College
|179 pts
|7
|Friends University
|169 pts
|8
|York College
|122 pts
|9
|Avila University
|98 pts
|10
|University of Saint Mary
|84 pts
|11
|Bethany College
|75 pts
|12
|Tabor College
|65 pts
|13
|Sterling College
|47 pts