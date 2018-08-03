KWU Tabbed 3rd, Bethany 5th/7th at KCAC Football Media Day

After finishing third in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes were picked to finish third by coaches and media at the 2018 KCAC Football Media Day.

KWU received two first-place votes by the 19 media members in attendance at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita. The Coyotes picked up three votes by the coaches, finished four points shy of preseason favorite Tabor. The Bluejays and Sterling Warriors flipped the top spot in the media poll.

The Bethany Swedes were tabbed as the fifth-best team by the media, just ahead of Ottawa and Friends. In the coaches poll, Bethany was slotted seventh, behind Ottawa and Friends.

The Swedes open the 2018 campaign with a road trip to Atchison, Kan., facing off with Benedictine College on August 25. Kansas Wesleyan travels a week later in its season opener, battling Texas Wesleyan on September 1.

Media Poll

Sterling (9), 190 Tabor (7), 190 Kansas Wesleyan (2), 181 Southwestern, 139 Bethany, 108 Ottawa, 107 Friends, 106 McPherson (1), 88 Saint Mary, 68 Avila, 41 Bethel, 36

Coaches Poll