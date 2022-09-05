KWU sweeps KCAC Football Player of the Week honors

Nicholas Allsman, DeVante’ Gabriel, and Drevon Macon, all from the No. 12 Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes , have earned this week’s KCAC Football Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances from Aug. 29-Sept. 4 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

The Coyotes opened the season with a 70-0 win over the Friends University Falcons on Saturday at the newly-named JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Offensive Player of the Week – Nicholas Allsman

5-10 | 190 lbs. | So. | RB | Belleville, Kan.

Allsman had a big game in Kansas Wesleyan’s season-opening 70-0 victory over Friends University. The sophomore had eight rushes for 98 yards, part of a balanced rushing attack that picked up 334 yards on the ground and had four players run for at least 50 yards. He scored three of KWU’s six rushing touchdowns in the game, and averaged 12.3 yards per carry, with a long run of 41 yards. He was a big part of KWU’s success against the Friends Falcons.

Defensive Player of the Week – DeVante’ Gabriel

5-11 | 225 lbs. | Jr. | LB | Spring, Texas

Gabriel had a huge game for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes on Saturday. KWU limited Friends to 166 yards of total offense on the day and surrendered zero points to the Falcons, and Gabriel played a huge part in that effort. He had eight tackles to lead the team, five of them solo stops. Included in that is a strip sack, forcing a fumble and recovering it on the play. He later picked up a fumble on an errant pitch by Friends and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. His play all night was a huge reason the Coyotes experienced a high level of success on defense.

Special Teams Player of the Week – Drevon Macon

5-8 | 170 lbs. | Jr. | WR/RET | Los Angeles, Calif.

Speedster Drevon Macon had a huge impact on the game Saturday night on special teams. He had a 48-yard kickoff return to open the game, nearly breaking it for a score. Later, he fielded a punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to put the Coyotes up 21-0 in the game. He also added two rushes for 11 yards, and had a 55-yard pass reception as well.

KWU is back in action on Saturday at Sterling College for a 7 p.m. kickoff from Smisor Stadium in Sterling.