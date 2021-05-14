KWU Students Ready to Graduate

Students from Kansas Wesleyan University are ready to say goodbye and head out into the world.

The school’s annual Nursing Pinning will take place at 5:30 p.m. today in Mabee Arena. The ceremony will include numerous traditions, including the Nightingale Pledge, and will send the first graduating class to experience the Nursing Education Center into the workforce.

Tomorrow is Commencement Saturday, and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center for graduates and guests. RSVP’s were required for all in attendance at the ceremony, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. This year’s featured speaker, Montric Santee ’12, will address the more than 150 individuals expected to walk across the stage.

The events will be streamed free of charge at portal.stretchinternet.com/KWU.

Both graduates and those participating in the Nursing Pinning were allowed up to 10 guests each. This was a university decision to facilitate appropriate social distancing in both venues. Face coverings will be required for all who are in attendance.

For more information on Commencement 2021, please visit https://www.kwu.edu/graduation2021.