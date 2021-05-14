Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 53 °

KWU Students Ready to Graduate

Todd PittengerMay 14, 2021

Students from Kansas Wesleyan University are ready to say goodbye and head out into the world.

The school’s annual Nursing Pinning will take place at 5:30 p.m. today in Mabee Arena. The ceremony will include numerous traditions, including the Nightingale Pledge, and will send the first graduating class to experience the Nursing Education Center into the workforce.

Tomorrow is Commencement Saturday, and doors will open at 8:30 a.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center for graduates and guests. RSVP’s were required for all in attendance at the ceremony, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. This year’s featured speaker, Montric Santee ’12, will address the more than 150 individuals expected to walk across the stage.

The events will be streamed free of charge at portal.stretchinternet.com/KWU.

Both graduates and those participating in the Nursing Pinning were allowed up to 10 guests each. This was a university decision to facilitate appropriate social distancing in both venues. Face coverings will be required for all who are in attendance.

For more information on Commencement 2021, please visit https://www.kwu.edu/graduation2021.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

KWU Students Ready to Graduate

Students from Kansas Wesleyan University are ready to say goodbye and head out into the world. Th...

May 14, 2021 Comments

13-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Shoot...

Kansas News

May 14, 2021

Student Earns National Merit Schola...

Top News

May 14, 2021

Kansas Ends State Mandatory Mask Or...

COVID-19 Top News

May 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Students Ready to Gra...
May 14, 2021Comments
13-Year-Old Arrested in F...
May 14, 2021Comments
National Aerobatic Champi...
May 13, 2021Comments
Truck Left Running at Cri...
May 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices