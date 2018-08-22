Students Meet Merchants

Students at Kansas Wesleyan University got a first hand look Wednesday on what Salina has to offer.

About 50 businesses and organizations participated in a “Meet The Merchants” event. There were booths, prizes, and food at the three hour event at the Hauptli Student Center.

Business were provided space free of charge to show off their wares, meet potential new customers and recruit students for a variety of job openings.

“Meet The Merchants” is part of the school’s “Weeks of Welcome” effort for students.

Nearly 800 Students arrived back on the KWU campus over the past couple of weekends, and have been kept busy. The first day of classes was Tuesday.

(photo courtesy Kansas Wesleyan University)