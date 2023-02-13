Salina, KS

KWU Student to Lead Midwest College Chapter of NAACP

Todd PittengerFebruary 13, 2023

A Kansas Wesleyan University student has been chosen to lead the recently formed Midwest College Chapter of the NAACP.

According to KWU, Tyler Boston, a junior in the pre-physical therapy program, will lead the consortium of students from Kansas Wesleyan, Salina Area Technical College, Bethany College, and Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.

This is Boston’s first year involved with the NAACP, he said, but his brother has been involved in various activities with the organization. Boston is from Dixon, Calif.

“Seeing him do all these kinds of things has enabled me to use what I’ve seen from him and apply some of the things,” Boston said.

“This is an opportunity to shed some more light on this area of the United States,” he said of the new chapter, the first of its kind. “I’m definitely excited for this opportunity. I’m excited to see where this goes.”

